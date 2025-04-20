UCLA Coaching Staff Makes Decision On Nico Iamaleava. Transfer Joey Aguilar Now Has Options

UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster informed the quarterbacks currently on the roster on Saturday night that Nico Iamaleava is planning on transferring to the school, according to multiple sources.

The former Tennessee quarterback entered the transfer portal 10 days ago after a falling out with the school that led to him skipping the Vols final practice before their spring game. In a move to secure his immediate future, Iamaleava and his camp discussed the potential move back to the West Coast with the Bruins head coach.

On Saturday night, Deshaun Foster called the current QB's to inform them that Nico Iamaleava would be heading to Westwood, and that it would be an open competition for the starting role. Now, with veteran college quarterback Joey Aguilar on the roster, it will be interesting to see what transpires from here.

According to multiple sources, Aguilar and the other QB's will meet with the coaching staff on Monday to discuss the ongoing events. Due to Joey Aguilar transferring into the program during the winter portal period, he has been with the team for the past four months, building up trust with his teammates. There has been a push by his current UCLA teammates for him to stay, and battle for the job.

Sources tell OutKick that he will go over his options, with folks behind the scenes looking at the college football landscape to see where a potential landing spot could be, if he decides to leave UCLA.

In this era of college athletics, one of the interesting storylines is what happens with Aguilar's deal with the Bruins collective. The quarterback could easily just stay with UCLA until the summer, and then head to his next destination, given his academic work. He could also fight for the starting job, and force the UCLA collective to terminate his agreement, and pay him some sort of buyout to leave.

For Nico Iamaleava, he's obviously not transferring to a program for a competition, given that he was the starter for Tennessee, helping them reach the college football playoff this past season. But, this could also lead to multiple quarterbacks on the UCLA roster entering the transfer portal this week, searching for a new home, along with playing time.

In reality, DeShaun Foster can tell the other QB's that there will be a legitimate competition, but I don't know how many guys will believe him. Joey Aguilar has earned the trust of his teammates up to this point, along with having a nice spring practice period so far, according to sources.

This will be an interesting few days for the Bruins, while Tennessee is still searching for a quarterback in the transfer portal. Clearly, this ordeal in Knoxville has set-off a ripple effect in college football.