Nico Iamaleava Hasn’t Discussed His Exit From Tennessee, But Responds To Report About CFB Playoff

While we haven't heard former Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava address his decision to not show up for practice last week, or why he decided to leave Knoxville, he is speaking out about one situation that has been discussed this week regarding his time with the Vols.

In the midst of everything that has transpired over the past seven days, there have been a few reports that state Nico Iamaleava was potentially going to sit out Tennessee's playoff game against Ohio State this past season.

When it comes to why he's no longer with Tennessee, folks are going to have to wait some time before he decides to finally discuss his exit from Knoxville.

But, Nico Iamaleava did address the reports that he was close to not playing the Buckeyes last season, taking to social media on Friday evening trying to debunk any talk of the particular part of his time with the Vols.

"damn I tried to sit out and throw the playoff game too?," Nico said."These boys just make me laugh man ain't no way.

In a second post, the former Tennessee QB used former teammate Navy Shuler in his post about the situation.

"me and Navy Shuler talk bout how ima throw this game rq"

According to multiple sources, a deal with UCLA has not yet been finalized as of this writing.

While that could change at any minute, Bruins QB Joey Aguilar is still approaching the situation in Westwood as he will be the quarterback come fall camp.

Obviously, this could all change pretty quickly. But, as UCLA holds its spring practice that is open to fans tonight, both sides are still looking to finish a deal. On Thursday night, ESPN's Chris Low mentioned that the deal for Nico Iamaleava at UCLA would see the quarterback make anywhere between $1 to $1.5 million for his services this season.

We will keep you updated on where this ordeal ends up landing.