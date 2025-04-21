Nico Harrison Gives Crazy Response on Luka Doncic's Bond with Dallas Mavericks Fans

Breaking up with your NBA franchise’s biggest star in years is a guaranteed way to piss off the fans.

Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison admitted he misjudged the fans’ fierce loyalty to former Maverick Luka Doncic while speaking to the media on Monday.

Harrison, now a pariah in Dallas for pulling off the most stunning trade in recent memory, faced the media after his team’s playoff dreams crumbled in a play-in tournament defeat.

The PR disaster for the Mavericks and Harrison rolls on. 

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - APRIL 18: General manager of the Dallas Mavericks Nico Harrison looks on before the game of the Play-In Tournament against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on April 18, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

"I did know that Luka was important to the fan base. I didn’t quite know it to what level," Harrison said.

The clandestine deal that shipped Doncic, a once-in-a-generation talent, to the Los Angeles Lakers has left fans livid. 

Harrison’s remarks can only widen the rift, exposing his shaky understanding of the fanbase’s passion once anchored by Doncic's electric performances.

In his six seasons with Dallas, Doncic averaged 28.7 points, 8.6 assists, and 8.1 rebounds per game. 

There weren't many players like Doncic leading up to the trade, and Dallas largely missed out on trying to fill in his void with the capital they received from LA.

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 25:  Luka Doncic #77 of the Los Angeles Lakers greets fans after the game against the Dallas Mavericks on February 25, 2025 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)

Replacing Luka Doncic's singular talent through the aggregate, Moneyball-style approach seemed impossible until Harrison flipped the script on his vision, admitting he long prioritized defense over an elite scorer for the Mavericks.

Harrison casually brushed off Doncic's offensive prowess in a past media session, insisting DEFENSES win championships in today's game, which the current iteration of the Mavericks can't justify since they're already watching the playoffs from the couch in April. 

CLEVELAND, OH - FEBUARY 2: Head Coach Jason Kidd of the Dallas Mavericks and Nico Harrison talk to the media before the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on February 2, 2025 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images)

The Mavericks received Anthony Davis as the centerpiece for Doncic, but his frequent injuries and inconsistent veteran presence raise doubts about his ability to anchor a promising future.

Nico Harrison’s tone-deaf remarks reveal his disconnect with Dallas, and the fanbase continues to boo him into oblivion — unwilling to rest until they get their wish to "FIRE NICO."

