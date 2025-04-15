Mavs GM Hated By Dallas Fans Says He Has 'No Regrets' Over Luka Doncic Trade

Nico Harrison is public enemy No. 1 in Dallas after shipping Luka Doncic, the Mavericks’ star of the future, to the Lakers in a trade many call a historic FLEECE.

Los Angeles fans are over the moon, but Harrison is doubling down, saying he has no regrets, even if it’s one of the worst deals in the NBA, ever.

The complaints have hit Harrison’s ears loud and clear, yet the general manager’s sticking to his guns even if they’re misfiring.

Ahead of the play-in tournament, Harrison faced the media, ready to defend his vision.

"There are no regrets on the trade," Harrison told the media.

"Part of my job is to do the best thing for the Mavericks, not only today, but also in the future, and some of the decisions I'm going to make are going to be unpopular. That's my job, and I have to stand by it."

"The beauty of Dallas is it is a passionate fan base," Harrison added, a nod to the fans chanting "Fire Nico" at Mavs home games and staging mock funerals outside American Airlines Center post-trade.

In return for Doncic, the Mavericks got an oft-injured Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a few other pieces to sweeten a still-lopsided deal.

The GM is not fazed.

"Every trade I've made since I've been here has not been regarded as a good trade," he added, "and so sometimes it takes time.

"When I traded for Kyrie, it was met with a lot of skepticism and it was graded as a terrible trade and you didn't see it right away, but eventually everyone agreed that that was a great trade. So I think a lot of times trades take a little bit of time."

Months after Luka led the Mavs to the NBA Finals, Harrison’s preaching a new gospel: championships are won through defense.

It’s a mantra touted for long in the NBA and across sports … it doesn’t quite erase the mistake of trading Luka, a generational talent.

Harrison noted, "But our philosophy, like I said, going forward is defense wins championships and we're built on defense. And this trade cements us for that."

Redemption’s still on the table for Harrison and the Mavericks, who limp into the postseason as the West’s 10th seed, a play-in team with a shot to silence the doubters by riding a miracle back to the Finals.

Luka’s Lakers, now the third seed, loom large — especially after torching Dallas 112-97 in their recent face-off.

The Mavericks face the Kings in the play-in tournament Wednesday, a make-or-break moment to keep their season alive. Harrison knows this postseason may be his last shot to prove the Doncic trade wasn’t a career-ending mistake.

