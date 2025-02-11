Frustrated Mavericks Fan Booted Over 'Fire Nico Harrison' Chants, Luka Doncic Trade Rage Continues

Dallas Mavericks fans are processing the Luka Doncic trade with outbursts of criticism directed at general manager Nico Harrison.

The Mavs received star center Anthony Davis in the ‘one-sided’ trade (and more), but the All-Star left with an injury in his debut. Meanwhile, Luka starts in a heavily anticipated debut for the Lakers on Monday night.

The Mavericks played at home on Monday against the Sacramento Kings, and Dallas fans across American Airlines Center supported the growing "Fire Nico" movement.

Fans continue to express their frustration, which was evident during their most recent home game.

During a sing-a-long with fans at AAC, a Mavs fan mouthed "Fire Nico" during his time on the Jumbotron.

The camera quickly zoomed out once it became apparent that he was sending a message. He was seen being escorted out of the arena by security.

More footage from Monday's overtime loss to the Kings showed the fan holding "Fire Nico" signs.

Additional fans protested outside American Airlines Center, still feeling the impact of Luka's loss.

In Los Angeles, the Lakers now sit third in the Western Conference — and with Luka Doncic in the mix, they’ve shot to the top of the division. Nico Harrison's gift to the Lakers has transformed them into a serious contender.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela