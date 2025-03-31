Mavs GM Hit With 'Fire Nico' Chant Right In His Face

Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison has faced relentless heat since trading Luka Doncic to the Lakers in early February.

The guy's clearly a mastermind — if the plan was to torch a fanbase and tank a franchise.

Mavs Fans Still Upset With Nico Harrison Over Luka Doncic Trade

If the criticism somehow missed Harrison’s ears before, it hit him square on Monday night.

A Mavericks fan bellowed "Fire Nico" from the stands, just feet from Harrison as he greeted early arrivals at American Airlines Center.

Harrison heard the jeering from that Mavs fan, loud and clear.

It’s still tame compared to the reaction from Mavs fans, who staged a protest-funeral outside AAC in the chaotic hours after the Doncic deal.

From the looks of it, Mavs fans aren't letting this go for a long time.

The Trade Can't Be That Bad, Right? …

Doncic has averaged an impressive 28.6 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 8.3 assists per game across his seven-year NBA career.

Sure, swapping a generational superstar in his prime for an injured, aging Anthony Davis — plus some trade scraps and Max Christie — isn’t exactly a fair trade.

(…)

And maybe fans have every right to curse Harrison’s name after he let Jalen Brunson walk in free agency, shipped out Luka, and squandered high-upside talent like Quentin Grimes for peanuts.

(…)

Possibly, it’s fair to say this guy’s on borrowed time, barreling toward the exit after dismantling the franchise’s future.

(…)

Honestly, the fans might be onto something.

