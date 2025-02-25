Philadelphia Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni: Attempts To Ban Tush Push Are ‘Unfair’ & ‘Insulting’

Some folks around the NFL are pushing to ban the infamous "Tush Push" play — and Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni takes that personally.

The play has been made famous in recent years by the Philadelphia Eagles. In short yardage situations, the quarterback (in this case, Jalen Hurts) is pushed forward through the defensive line by his teammates behind him. The play has also been dubbed the "Brotherly Shove."

But some teams have a problem with this. Earlier this week, the Green Bay Packers reportedly submitted a proposal to the NFL’s competition committee to ban the play, arguing that bunching up offensive linemen and pushing the quarterback under center requires no strategy.

At the NFL Scouting Combine on Tuesday, Sirianni scoffed at the notion that the Tush Push is an "automatic play." The Eagles head coach also said it’s "not easy to practice" the play and that "the complements that come off of it" have become a big part of their offense.

"I almost feel a little insulted because we work so hard at that play," Sirianni said. "The amount of things that we’ve looked into how to coach that play, the fundamentals. There’s 1,000 plays out there, but it comes down to how you teach the fundamentals and how the players go through the fundamentals.

"The fact that it’s a successful play for the Eagles and people want to take that away, I think is a little unfair."

The play has been examined by the NFL and the competition committee in previous offseasons, but no action has been taken. If the proposal to ban the play goes to a vote, 24 of the NFL's 32 owners would have to vote in favor for it to pass.