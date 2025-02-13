Saquon Barkley, Jalen Hurts Hilariously Explain ‘Tush Push’ Play On ‘The Tonight Show’

Saquon Barkley and Jalen Hurts are giving us a little more insight into the play affectionately known as the "Tush Push."

Philadelphia Eagles players have been making their media rounds this week after thumping the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. On Tuesday, Barkley and Hurts stopped by The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to reflect on the victory.

"I've just been telling people I was trying to process it, and I think when you go into that, you don't know how you're going to feel," Hurts said. "You watch, as a fan, sports and championship games and these iconic moments. And you see the greats and how they handle it, and their excitement and the rush of emotions. And all I could think about was all the hard work. All I could think about was all the effort."

The first touchdown of Sunday's game came via the "Tush Push" — a play made famous by the Eagles. In short yardage situations, the quarterback (in this case, Hurts) is pushed forward through the defensive line by his teammates behind him. The play has also been dubbed the "Brotherly Shove."

But according to Hurts, the players themselves don't use either of those names.

"I'm not gonna say what I call it, but it's not that," Hurts explained. "Everybody came up with their own name for it: the 'Brotherly Shove,' the 'Tush Push,' all these different things. It's not that."

That's when Barkley chimed in about his own role in the play, which left Fallon doubled over with laughter.

"I think I have the easiest job, to be honest," Barkley said. "I'm the one who pushes the tush."

Hurts was decidedly less amused by this exchange, but he lightened up later in the show as both players and Fallon shotgunned beers with the Eagles offensive line.