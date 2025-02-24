Eagles Player Laughs Off Packers Attempt To Ban 'Tush Push'

If you can't stop a play, petition to ban it.

This appears to be the Green Bay Packers' plan to get rid of the Philadelphia Eagles’ infamous "Tush Push" play, also known as the "brotherly shove."

The play, meant to convert in a short-yardage situation and usually successful, has reportedly been contested by the Packers, who argued that bunching up offensive linemen and pushing the quarterback under center requires no strategy.

Eagles offensive lineman Lane Johnson, recognized as one of the pillars of the Tush Push, reacted to the news Monday.

Johnson, 34, shared the news of the Packers’ plea and offered a perfect response: reacting with a ‘laughing face’ emoji.

NFL insider Diana Russini relayed the news of the Packers' involvement in trying to ban the Tush Push. "The Green Bay Packers are the team that submitted a proposal to the NFL’s competition committee to ban the tush push, per sources."

For most NFL fans, watching the ‘tush push’ formation against their team’s defense can get frustrating.

The play strongly benefits the Eagles' roster because of their dominant offensive line, which features several 330-lb. brutes capable of easily opening a gap to send QB Jalen Hurts in for a first down or even a touchdown in a goal-line situation.

At the end of the day, grimacing as the sight of the play is one thing, but trying to have it banned slightly reeks of desperation.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela