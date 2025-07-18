Nick Saban's Daughter Chimes In On Comeback Rumor Surrounding Her Dad

Nick Saban comeback rumors are FLYING right now, but are they true?

Been a while since Kristen Saban was in the news. In fact, I'm not sure if we've really heard from her since that one weird wannabe country dude tried to blackmail her with a weird infidelity scandal.

Shockingly, she's laid low since then. Can't imagine why!

Anyway, it appears the dust has settled enough for Kristen to poke her head back out into the open, and it came at the perfect time. For some weird reason, Nick Saban comeback rumors have started FLYING around the college football world this week.

You've probably missed them because of the news-of-the-world – Trump, Epstein, NPR, PBS, Colbert getting his ass canned – but they're out there now. I believe it was former 'Bama QB Greg McElroy who really got the ball rolling, saying a person "very much in the know" was adamant that Saban was coming out of retirement.

OK, we all caught up? Good!

Now, here's Kristen pouring ice-cold water on the whole damn thing!

Would you want Nick Saban back on the field?

Apparently some of y'all feel trolled by my last story of Nick's walkout. He's not coming back to coaching, hate to break it to you. You had your time.

For me, that's pretty bittersweet news from Kristen. Part of me wants Nick Saban back on the sidelines so badly. The day he retired, part of me died.

Nothing fired me up more for two decades than watching a pissed-off Saban tear someone a new asshole on the sidelines despite being up by 57 points.

And his press conferences? I mean, we're never getting THIS sort of #content again:

Yeah, that's one-of-one right there.

But, at the same time, I also loved watching Saban on College GameDay every week last year. He nailed it. I didn't think he would, but by golly, he did.

The Saban/McAfee 1-2 punch was electric. McAfee just wants to BS for four hours and take his shirt off after a night of heavy drinking, while Saban desperately wants to break down the Xs and Os of some obscure noon game on ESPN2.

It shouldn't work, but it did. It does.

And, according to Kristen, it still will for a long time, because Nick ain't leaving that chair any time soon.

Sad. Or not.

I don't know. I just miss college football.