Nick Saban's Return To College Football Coaching Rumor Fueled By Comments At SEC Media Days From Former QB

Could Nick Saban be enticed to return to college football, in this crazy new era? It's talkin' season at SEC Media Days

ATLANTA, GA - Is Nick Saban really thinking about giving up his life of golf and time on the lake for a return to the sidelines in college football?

Speaking on his radio show Monday morning from SEC Media Days, former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy stoked the fire when it comes to the conversation surrounding Saban returning to the sport, but with a caveat.

"A very much in the know person that I have a lot of respect for and have spent a lot of time around, and just really, really admire. They seem to think Nick Saban is not done coaching," McElroy mentioned on the ‘Mac and Cube’ show. "He's pretty adamant that he thinks Nick Saban will be coaching again."

Ok, while all of this sounds like an intriguing storyline to follow, Saban looks pretty happy in his current role of ‘grandad’, along with his deal with ESPN. While the legendary coach was a big presence for the network during the 2024 SEC Media Days, Saban is not participating in this year's coverage from Atlanta, which the network pointed out.

Asked about who the source of his information was about Nick Saban potentially returning to the sidelines, Greg McElroy mentioned that ‘If it wasn’t someone notable, I would never say a word’.

While nobody knows exactly who McElroy is talking about, it should be noted that the former Alabama quarterback is also a coworker of Nick Saban at ESPN.

Is Nick Saban Ready To Jump Back Into College Football?

Saban, who will be 74 in October, would be pushing eighty-years-old by the time his first full recruiting class would be seniors. Are we really going to act like this is something that Saban is contemplating?

I guess that's up to you to decide, but Nick seems to be enjoying life on the golf course in Jupiter, Florida, while also spending time at his lake house in Georgia, and back in Tuscaloosa.

Look at that smile on his face, surrounded by all of his family. Does that look like a man who is ready to deal with 18-22-year-old young men again?

While it would be pretty easy for Nick Saban to put together a roster with the transfer portal, he wouldn't be returning to Alabama. So, would he make a return to Michigan State, or LSU?

See where I'm going here?

A cushy job appearing on College Gameday every Saturday during the season, which he has fully-embraced, while he also gets to enjoy life with his family during the week. Would Mrs. Terry allow him to return to football, because we know she holds a lot of power when it comes to decision making for Coach Saban.

Can we please get to the college football season already? But, I do look forward to the continued chatter of Nick Saban returning to the sidelines, which should make for some interesting television.