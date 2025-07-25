Nick Saban Addresses Future Plans Amid Rampant Rumors Of Coaching Return: WATCH

Is Nick Saban seriously considering a return to coaching?

There have been nonstop rumors over the past week that the legendary former Alabama coach and seven-time national champion could dust off his whistle for a return.

Personally, I thought it was all complete nonsense, but that hasn't stopped Greg McElroy and Colin Cowherd from pouring gasoline on the fire.

Cowherd even floated that the college football icon might take an NFL job to coach Arch Manning. A truly bonkers theory.

Nick Saban crushes rumors of return.

Anyone hoping to see Saban back on the sidelines is in for a huge dose of disappointment, after some comments he shared Friday on "Fox & Friends."

"There is no opportunity that I know of right now that would enhance me to go back to coaching. I enjoy what I am doing. I did it for 50 years. I loved it, I loved the relationship with the players, I loved the competition. But it's another station of life now. I enjoy what I am doing right now and want to continue to do it. Spent more time with my family, my grandchildren. It's been really, really good," Saban explained during the interview.

However, Saban did joke that he did briefly consider a return to coaching after his wife started making him do chores around the house.

That's more than understandable.

It's important to remember that Nick Saban turns 74-years-old in October. He's already made more money than he could ever spend, and has seven rings. He also spent two years in the NFL as a head coach.

At this point, what more does he have to prove? What could he possibly be missing out on? He's viewed as the greatest college coach in the history of the sport.

Furthermore, he's collecting a massive check from ESPN to appear on College GameDay. Any logical person can look at the situation and see a return doesn't make sense at all.

Saban earned his place in the history books, and he earned his time in retirement to be enjoyed with his family and friends. Let's stop with the nonsense rumors and let the man just live his life. Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com if you agree.