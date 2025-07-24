Colin Cowherd Floats Absurd Theory About Nick Saban And Arch Manning: WATCH

Colin Cowherd uncorked a truly wild theory involving Arch Manning, Nick Saban and a web of other people.

Arch Manning is gearing up for his first season in Austin as the undisputed QB1 of the Texas Longhorns. The college football world is about to find out what the next Manning star is all about.

As for Saban, he retired from coaching after the 2023 season with the Alabama Crimson Tide and has transitioned smoothly into TV.

Nobody had seriously viewed a potential return to coaching as a real thing until Greg McElroy suggested Saban might dust off his whistle.

Colin Cowherd floats wild Nick Saban/Arch Manning theory.

Well, buckle up because Cowherd is taking things to a new level. He seems to seriously believe Saban could gauge NFL interest……if he can tie his fate to Arch Manning.

"So, Saban, if he could land, I'm told, a top quarterback like Harbaugh going to the Chargers for [Justin] Herbert, he would take a phone call for the NFL. And there's two teams guaranteed to be awful this year in the NFL. Cleveland and the Saints," Cowherd said on the Wednesday episode of "The Herd."

Yes, Cowherd seems to think Nick Saban might be so drawn to Arch Manning's pro potential and hooked up through other connections that he might return to the NFL.

You can watch him float his theory - which he vows isn't a conspiracy theory - in the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

My immediate reaction:

Let me make this crystal clear to everyone. Nick Saban isn't going to return to the NFL to coach a rookie QB in Cleveland, New Orleans or any other city.

Saban turns 74-years-old in October. Hopping back into NFL coaching - Saban previously coached the Dolphins for two seasons - at the age of 74 doesn't make sense at all. Not even a little bit.

Furthermore, do we all know how many games Arch Manning has started in his career?

Two.

He started against ULM and Mississippi State when Quinn Ewers went down with an injury. Many of us believe Arch is going to be a superstar, but the idea Nick Saban is rushing back to the NFL for an unproven young man is a wild thing to say out loud.

Saban seems to be loving retirement and there's no reason to return to coaching. Agree with me? Agree with Cowherd? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.