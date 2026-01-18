Nick Foles Takes Ricochet Shot At Patriots While Encouraging Broncos Fans

He really didn't have to open that wound again for Pats fans.

Coming off the high of dispatching the Buffalo Bills, Denver Broncos fans barely had time to process their first playoff win in over a decade before they saw their postseason dreams go up in smoke.

With the news of their starting quarterback, Bo Nix, being out for the rest of the playoffs with a broken ankle, fans in the Mile High City are feeling pretty down about their chances at seeing a Lombardi Trophy make its way to the Centennial State.

Luckily for Sean Payton and every fan in the 303, there is some historical precedence to a backup quarterback leading his team on a championship run not too long ago.

Fans of the NFL – specifically Eagles fans – will recall former Philly legend, Nick Foles, leading the Birds on one of the most improbable postseason runs in recent memory, capped off by a brilliant Super Bowl performance against, of all teams, the New England Patriots.

One man who hasn't forgotten this fact is none other than the man himself.

Foles decided to offer Broncos fans some words of encouragement to cheer them up and give them a little hope heading into the AFC Championship Game, and, in doing so, ripped a nasty ricochet shot towards New England in the process

Damn! He really didn't have to open that wound again for Pats fans.

It's hard to feel too bad for New England fans, though. They were given the gift of their team having to face a backup quarterback en route to another Super Bowl appearance, and it's not like any Pats fan in recent history has been starving for success.

Then again, it seems like every time they start to forget about Nick Foles stunting all over their defense, someone has to remind them of their past failures.

It has to hurt even worse coming directly from the horse's mouth.

Oh well, it could be worse. They could be Falcons fans.

Never forget 28-3.