Nick Foles Savagely Roasts Tom Brady After Eagles Super Bowl Win

Of all the roasts that emerged in the aftermath of Super Bowl LIX, Nick Foles probably had the best one.

Last night, the Philadelphia Eagles took the Kansas City Chiefs’ three-peat hopes and chopped it up more thoroughly than the meat in a Philly cheese steak sandwich. From jump street, the defense had Patrick Mahomes running for his life as they made him look average. At the end of the first half, Mahomes had thrown more interceptions (two) than the offense had gained first downs (one). One of those picks was thrown to Cooper DeJean, a white - yes, white - defensive back who returned it to the house on his birthday in a seminal moment for diversity in the NFL.

In the end, the Eagles would win 40-22 in a game that was never really close. Fox Sports analyst Tom Brady was on the call for the whole thing, and turned in (in my opinion) his best performance as a color commentator.

So what does all this have to do with Foles?

Well, Foles spent a decent chunk of his NFL career playing quarterback for Philadelphia . You may remember (as I painfully do), that during the 2017-18 season, he took over for an injured Carson Wentz and guided the Eagles to a Super Bowl LII win over the New England Patriots.

The same Patriots that were led by Brady. Now you likely see where this is going.

Foles and Brady have had a bit of a beef since that loss, which involved a handshake snub and a weird edit in Apple TV+’s "The Dynasty." While not all of it seems on purpose, Foles showed that he can take jabs at his rival too.

In a post on X, Foles said that Brady seems to help the Eagles win titles.

Savage. Brutal. Perfectly executed.

Now, he did forget that Brady also beat the Eagles in Super Bowl XXXIX, delaying their first chance at winning a title for 13 years. But, as Foles pointed out, Brady does seem to be around when Eagles win Super Bowls.

Fox Sports doesn’t host the Super Bowl again until 2028. Will the Eagles be back in the Super Bowl and win another title?

We don’t know. But we do know that Brady will be there - so anything is possible.