Nick Castellanos Psychoanalyzes Infamous Phillies Ball-Stealing Karen

Let's get inside the mind of the final boss of Karens...

The notorious ball-stealing Uber Karen who struck at a recent Philadelphia Phillies game against the Marlins down in Miami is still the talk of the town.

I mean, we've now got people dressing up as her for games.

But now, Phillies rightfielder and awkwardly-timed home run hitter Nick Castellanos is psycho analyzing the team's most infamous fan.

Castellanos was a guest on Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts' show, On Base with Mookie Betts, when the topic of the ball-stealer came up.

I didn't expect this, but Castellanos decided to go all criminal profiler on everyone and psychoanalyzed the ball-stealer like he was trying to understand Hannibal Lecter.

"When I see that, I don’t just see a ball. I see a very frustrated lady," Castellanos said. ‘For years, that felt like she’s been getting the s--t-end of the stick, and now this thing happened, and she’s like, ’I’m not finishing second here. I need this for me.'"

I can appreciate this take and understand why he thinks this… but I would feel comfortable betting that this was not this woman's first incident of this kind.

The chances of her having stolen another home run from some dad and his kid are low, but I think a similar situation has probably played out involving that same lady and a parking spot at a busy outlet mall she thought was hers.

I wouldn't be stunned if there was another incident involving her berating a Chili's hostess after a similarly-sized party got seated before hers.

And maybe this part of the profile is cliché, just based on the hairdo, but I'm sure some managers have been spoken to at her request over the years.

Whatever the reason for it, I think we can all still agree it wasn't the coolest of moves.

At least it gave a lot of folks one hell of a Halloween costume.