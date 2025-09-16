'Ball-Stealing Karen' Halloween Costume Already Seems To Be Taking Over Philly Fan Base

Ball-stealin' Karens are going to descend upon Halloween parties across the nation this year

I think I may have just stumbled upon what is going to be the most popular costume out there this Halloween, at least in the greater Philadelphia area: ball-stealing Karen.

That's the infamous Internet villain who swooped in on her figurative broom and ruined a nice moment between a father and son at a recent game between the Phillies and Marlins down in Miami.

When you consider that the woman had the most Karen-iest hairdo I think I've ever seen in my life and paired them with glasses that looked like she stole them out of Rachel Maddow's dressing room, she was destined to get the Halloween treatment.

Fortunately, despite it being mid-September, which is officially way too early for Halloween costumes, a trio of Phillies fans at Dodger Stadium decided to give us a taste of the costume that there's sure to be at least three or four of at every gathering this Halloween season.

Fellas, take it away…

I assume that these fellas all showed up together, but can you imagine if they hadn't?

Like each one thought he was going to just rake in all the laughs the stadium had to offer, only to realize that at least two other guys had the same idea.

That would be wild. In fact, I wouldn't be shocked if there were a few more ball-stealin' Karens sprinkled around the stadium.

High marks to those guys, because I don't know that we'll see a better version of that costume this year. I mean, everyone is going to focus on the hair, which they nailed, but they even got the red hoodie under a Phillies jersey right.

Man, this will be fun. Not since Steve Bartman snagged a foul ball that Moises Alou was never going to catch has a baseball fan dominated Halloween parties like this.

You love to see it.