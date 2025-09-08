Father-Son Duo From The 'Phillies Karen' Home Run Ball Fiasco Share Their Side Of The Story

The family ended up having a memorable night even after the female fan tried ruining it.

The father and son who were confronted by an angry female fan over a home run ball hit during the Philadelphia Phillies' 9-3 win over the Miami Marlins last week joined Fox News on Monday to reflect on what exactly happened in the moment.

The bizarre situation unfolded after Philadelphia's Harrison Bader hit the second of the Phillies' two home runs in the fourth inning, with the baseball landing near two female fans. A man in a Phillies shirt began running over towards the ball after correctly guessing where it would land and picked it up. He then handed it over to his son, who was thrilled, but one of the female fans? Not so much.

The woman nicknamed ‘Phillies Karen' ran over to the father, began shouting at him, and eventually ended up with the baseball as the dad handed it over.

The father, Drew Felwell, was joined by his son, Lincoln, and daughter, Avery, on Monday's edition of ‘America Reports' and explained that he doesn't have any regrets about eventually handing the ball over to the woman.

"I think the world could use a little extra deescalation. Everything is so tense, the world is pretty crazy, and I didn't want to do anything in front of my son or on camera. It was tough giving the ball back, but it ended that situation," Drew explained.

He also went on to make it clear that he didn't want the female fan to be canceled.

"I'd love to get the ball, give it back to my son, but I don't want anything bad to happen to her. I'm definitely not happy with her, but our evening worked out quite well afterwards," he continued.

As Drew alluded to, his family's night did end up taking a turn for the better.

Shortly after the incident, a Marlins' staffer found the family and gave Lincoln a bag of merchandise and some baseballs to make up for it. Lincoln also ended up meeting Bader after the game and left the stadium with a signed bat.

"They (the Phillies) wanted us to come down at the end of the ninth inning and see something, and they had quite the surprise for us," Drew said about meeting Bader and Lincoln receiving the bat. "He was great, super nice."

Lincoln admitted that Bryce Harper had been his favorite Phillies player, but Bader may have taken over the No. 1 spot on his list after getting to meet him after the fiasco.