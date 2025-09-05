Crazy Phillies Fan Chases Down Dad To Get Home Run Ball From A Kid: WATCH

Well, this is embarrassing.

On Friday night, the Philadelphia Phillies dominated the Miami Marlins in Florida, winning 9-3 to move closer and closer to securing the National League East division title. They teed off on Marlins pitching for four home runs, including back-to-back shots in the top of the 4th inning.

And one of them instantly went viral on social media because of how a female fan conducted herself regarding one of those home run balls.

Phillies Fan Embarrasses Herself Against Marlins

When Harrison Bader hit the second of the Phillies' two homers in the fourth inning, it landed well up in the left field stands, near a couple of female fans. One guy in a Phillies shirt could be seen running over towards the ball, correctly guessing where it would land, and picked it up. He immediately ran it back to his son, who was predictably extremely happy. One of the female fans though, wasn't. Cameras on the Phillies broadcast caught her catching up to the clearly confused father, demanding the ball back.

And he just…gave it to her.

What a joke. What adult runs down to take a home run ball from a child? What is happening?

The Marlins did go find the young fan who lost out, and give him a bag of merchandise and some baseballs to make up for it.

But what a joke, and embarrassing for a grown adult woman to take a ball from a kid.