Nick Bosa Isn't Only 49ers Player Repping MAGA Publicly

Because the 49ers play in (near) San Francisco, and that's as liberal a place as you get in a very liberal state, some tend to forget the players on the team aren't necessarily liberals – as Nick Bosa reminded last week, and Jon Feliciano is reminding now.

We all know about Bosa.

His story as a top NFL edge rusher is well known, and he added layers to that last week when he donned a MAGA hat and photobombed the NBC postgame interview.

That moment has the NFL wrestling with what to do about a fine for Bosa and the league is getting itself all tied up in a knot.

Jon Feliciano Wants to MAGA

But Bosa isn't the only player on the 49ers who believes in principles that would Make America Great Again.

Feliciano on Saturday was rifling through his X account, and he came across a news item that reported the United States is sending another $425 million to Ukraine to help fund that country's war against Russia.

And, as is the case with a lot of America First conservatives, Feliciano is stunned by the amount of money this country is sending that country to, well, protect its border against an invader.

This while we're being "occupied," as Donald Trump is lately saying on the campaign trail, by an invading force of illegal immigrants over the last three-and-half years.

Feliciano: U.S. Money For Americans

So, of course, Feliciano was immediately challenged about questioning the money spent on Ukraine because liberals don't like their policies questioned at all.

Some keyboard warrior called out Feliciano for "heading up the anti-American club on the team" along with Bosa.

Yes, because Bosa is un-American for wanting Donald Trump to be elected.

And that's when Feliciano, in one sentence, summed up a vital part of MAGA: American taxpayer monies should go to Americans instead of other countries.

American taxpayer dollars should, at the very least, go to Americans before it goes abroad. And seeing as there are plenty of needs here at home – homelessness, the hurricane-ravaged, the unemployed, the hungry and overrun by inflation and illegal immigration – that is not happening to any great satisfaction.

Does that make Feliciano a full-blown MAGA? Maybe not.

49ers Lineman Supports Bosa Hat

But even a casual inspection of his X timeline shows him reposting a Byron Donalds takedown of Mark Cuban, Robert F. Kennendy Jr speaking on the profitability of war and illness for the elites, portions of Joe Rogan's podcast with Republican presidential candidate J.D. Vance, and a photo of Bosa in his MAGA hat.

That all qualifies Feliciano as promoting a side in the upcoming election. And it's not, you know, her side.

We're not saying Feliciano and Bosa are the only two players on the 49ers who support Donald Trump's policies.

We know there are others.

But these two are unambiguous about where they stand.

Bosa And Feliciano From Florida

They've put their opinions out there, regardless of the cost. They're exercising their rights.

Most of the others are keeping their feelings to themselves, as it is their right as well.

Feliciano, by the way, is currently on injured reserve. He had knee surgery in August to address chronic soreness and is expected to return sometime later this month to provide depth on the offensive line, as the team tries to make a run to the playoffs.

One more thing: Feliciano is from South Florida. Bosa is from South Florida.

Both grew up and played high school ball there.

Florida is known for producing great football players. And, increasingly, it is known for producing men who support America first.