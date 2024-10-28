Nick Bosa Doubles Down On His MAGA Hat Moment And Some Of His IG Followers Are Triggered

Nick Bosa said he would not have a lot to say about his MAGA hat moment on national television Sunday night, but the San Francisco 49ers defensive end is doubling down on his point a day later.

Bosa shared a handful of photos on his Instagram account on Monday morning.

And his 1.4 million followers got a chance to see a photo of the player with his dad, former NFL first-round pick John Bosa, and Bosa arriving for Sunday's game, and other stuff.

Nick Bosa Instagram On Fire

The other stuff included Bosa's now viral moment in which he photobombed NBC's live postgame interview after the network's Sunday Night Football game between the Niners and the Dallas Cowboys.

Bosa crashed the interview wearing a white MAGA hat with gold Make America Great Again lettering.

Bosa didn't provide any further comment about the moment.

NBC tried to delete the moment but failed. But the photo continues to speak on Bosa's behalf.

And that's something because some folks are full-on proud of Bosa. And some people are quite triggered by the photo.

Some examples:

Bosa Triggers Some Fans

"Love Bosa as a player and as a 49ers fan but to see him support a person who doesn't respect our democracy, our laws, our tax laws, our country or our people, a person who only cares about himself, doesn't respect military, doesn't respect anyone, it's pretty sad that Bosa all can't open his eyes."

Firstly, there were lots of grammar problems in the comment, but we didn't clean it up for the sake of authenticity.

This is obviously a liberal person who has bought every single leftist talking point about Donald Trump. This Ohio native got 383 likes for the comment.

Another:

"Disappointed that my big boy is a Trump voter."

That got 219 likes.

This all says that – breaking! – some people are not conservatives or Trump supporters. And they don't like it when their football hero has a different opinion.

That is the risk of being a public person popular for doing something apolitical – such as playing an instrument or a role or a sport – and then letting one's political opinion become public.

It happens.

MAGA Fans Agree With Bosa

But this is a two-way street because America is not a one-party country. So Bosa also got a lot of support among the 1,505 comments and 48,000 likes to his post.

"People mad about this but if it was the other way around they'd be fine with it," one post said.

"Savage," another post said.

"My goat," another said.

The most interesting part of all this is some people are comparing what Bosa did Sunday night with what Colin Kaepernick did his final year with the 49ers when he took a knee during the national anthem to protest what he called systemic racism.

Some people also noted that when Kaepernick took his stance, some conservatives said we should keep politics out of sports.

The Colin Kaepernick Answer

About that first part:

"There's a difference between wearing a hat after a game and kneeling at the national anthem and saying the national football league is modern day racism," one person replied without the benefit of capital letters.

As to the idea that conservatives that once hoped politics would stay out of sports are now introducing politics into sports, there is a simple fact to understand:

Those conservatives lost the argument. As they stayed out of politics in sports, liberals continued to inject themselves into it. Gregg Popovich did. Stephen Curry did. Jemele Hill did. Even the various leagues did as they marked their playing surfaces with politically charged signage.

So the shut-up-and-play crowd decided to adapt and engage. It was either that or get their message silenced.

And Nick Bosa is a clear sign that's not going to happen.