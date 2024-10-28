NBC Cuts Out Nick Bosa And His MAGA Hat In Edited Postgame Video, Deletes It After Being Called Out

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa crashed Brock Purdy's postgame interview following their team's 30-24 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night. Bosa didn't say a word during his two-second appearance in the video, but instead pointed to the white and gold ‘Make America Great Again’ hat atop his head.

NBC, however, couldn't stomach the fact that one of the most popular players in all of football would wear a MAGA hat and publicly endorse former President Donald Trump. So, naturally, they cut Bosa's brief appearance from the video and shared the edited version to Sunday Night Football's 1.3 million followers on X as if nothing happened.

We can't show you the edited clip that the Sunday Night Football account shared because they decided to delete it after it was up overnight and their mentions were flooded with people calling them out for trying to hide the moment.

It's tough to determine which is the more ridiculous and cowardly move from NBC and the Sunday Night Football social team, editing Bosa and his MAGA hat moment from the clip, or sharing said clip and then deleting it after waking up and seeing their mentions flooded with people that the network intentionally upset by sharing the clip in the first place.

Oddly enough, the NFL on NBC YouTube account posted the postgame interview and kept the Bosa moment in it.

UPDATE: The Sunday Night Football on NBC X account posted the full clip, Bosa and his MAGA hat and all, on Monday morning at 9:26 AM ET.

So, to recap, they shared the edited version without Bosa, left it up for 10+ hours, deleted it with no explanation, and then shared the clip in full on Monday morning without explanation.

Nothing to see here!

It's clear that not everyone over at NBC is on the same page when it comes to free speech.

While there is no denying that Bosa's cameo was a political statement, it was a completely harmless one, but since it involved the Republican presidential candidate and not the Democratic one we're supposed to react as if Bosa committed a criminal offense.

If Bosa had shown off a Kamala Harris & Tim Walz hat, NBC would have shared the clip on every single one of its platforms.