The NHL Can Wait, U.S. Hockey Players Deserve Their Victory Lap

If these players want to spend the next 72 hours basking in their own glory, I say let them.

As expected, the United States Men's Olympic Hockey Team will be flying into Miami rather than New York City on Monday following their win in the gold medal game against Canada, and the boys in Red, White, and Blue will be celebrating in style.

I tried to tell you guys this was happening. It was about as predictable as the sun rising in the East, especially with a guy like Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk leading the charge.

We all know what happened the last time a team celebrated a championship at E11even in Miami.

And that's not all.

After their thrilling victory over their northern neighbors, the Americans hopped on a call with none other than President Donald Trump, who delivered an all-time comedy routine and then extended a special invitation to the newest members of the gold medal club.

As has been noted several times, the NHL season starts on Wednesday, so this could be a bit of a logistical nightmare for several of the players of Team USA.

Most of the athletes in question are some of, if not the best players on their respective NHL teams, so partying in Miami for 36 hours and then winging on over to the White House to jam with Trump at the State of the Union address could put those teams in a precarious position.

It wouldn't be a popular choice for a guy like Auston Matthews, who plays for the Toronto Maple Leafs, to miss a game to hang out with Canada's mortal enemy.

With all due respect to fans of these NHL teams, take your complaints and stick ‘em where it don’t shine.

This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for every single one of these players.

They just beat the hockey equivalent of The Monstars from Space Jam, and now they are getting to take the most well-deserved victory lap in sports history.

These guys won a gold medal representing the greatest country on Earth. Who cares if they get hammered at a bar in Miami and then take a trip to the White House?

We should be encouraging this kind of revelry. It's a true hero's welcome home!

I'm a huge Panthers fan, and right now, my Cats are on the outside looking in at the playoff picture.

They could use all the help they could get, and Matthew Tkachuk is one of their best players. But I would feel horrible if he missed out on celebrating the United States' first gold medal in hockey in nearly half a century.

It's all about perspective, folks.

These men did something that will be remembered until the heat death of the universe. If they want to spend the next 72 hours basking in their own glory, I say let them.

And if they miss a game or two in the NHL because of it, so be it.

A wise man once said, "Heroes get remembered, but legends never die."

Go be legends, boys.

The NHL will still be here when you all get back.