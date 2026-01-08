Which NFL Wild Card Weekend Games Have The Most Expensive, Least Expensive Tickets?

NFL Wild Card Weekend is almost here, and we thought it might be a good idea to take a look at ticket prices. Earlier this week, OutKick ranked all six games from most interesting to least interesting and, based on ticket prices, we did a pretty good job.

Here is how we ranked the NFL Wild Card games:

Buffalo Bills at Jacksonville Jaguars (Sunday) San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles (Sunday) Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears (Saturday) Los Angeles Chargers at New England Patriots (Sunday) Houston Texans at Pittsburgh Steelers (Monday) Los Angeles Rams at Carolina Panthers (Saturday)

Bears-Packers Tickets Are the Most Expensive

While we had this game ranked as the third most interesting, there is good reason that it currently sits as the most expensive game (by nearly double) on the NFL Wild Card Weekend slate. Chicago hasn't hosted a playoff game since the 2018 season, when the Bears lost in the Wild Card round to the Philadelphia Eagles, 16-15. Mitchell Trubisky started at quarterback for the Bears against Nick Foles for the Eagles.

The Bears have one of the most passionate and faithful fan bases in the NFL, so it's no surprise that fans are champing at the bit to watch their return to the postseason. Add in the fact that the game happens to be against the team's biggest rival, the Green Bay Packers, and you have the perfect recipe for a very expensive NFL playoff ticket.

Our top-ranked game, Bills at Jaguars comes in second on the list, according to TickPick. This is somewhat surprising, quite frankly. While we expect this to be a very entertaining football game, Jacksonville isn't a town that generally commands high NFL ticket demand.

There was a time when Jaguars home games were blacked out on TV in the local market due to poor ticket sales. Now, there's a good chance many of the ticket buyers for this game are Florida transplants from western New York who are there to root for their Buffalo Bills. While the Jaguars fan base isn't considered one of the best in the league, the Bills certainly rank near the top of the list. It's not unreasonable to assume that it's the road team driving up the ticket prices for the Sunday afternoon contest.

Eagles Fans Don't Seem as Excited This Year

For a team coming off a Super Bowl win, Eagles fans have spent much of the season complaining about the team's coaching staff and offensive performance. To be fair, Philadelphia's offense hasn't been up to its usual standards this year. Still, this is a team that won the NFC East, has a massive and passionate fan base and has a home playoff game against another classic NFL powerhouse in the San Francisco 49ers.

That makes it slightly surprising that this game checks in as just the third-most expensive ticket for Wild Card Weekend, with prices sitting at about half the cost of the Bears-Packers matchup at Soldier Field. All that said, it's still going to cost fans more than $200 per ticket to get into Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday.

Checking in just below Eagles-49ers is the Patriots-Chargers matchup at Foxborough. New England won the AFC East for the first time since the 2019 season when some guy named Tom Brady was leading the offense. Like with Philadelphia, it's a little surprising that tickets aren't more expensive, especially considering this is the first playoff home game for the Patriots in over five years.

The Obvious Suspects Are Bringing Up the Rear

While there are some surprises higher up the list, it's no shock that Rams-Panthers and Texans-Steelers are the cheapest NFL Wild Card Weekend tickets, with both games checking in at under $200. Neither game figures to be particularly entertaining, at least on paper, which is why they were the bottom two games in our rankings.

However, it's quite surprising that Pittsburgh ranks lower than Carolina. The Steelers have arguably the most passionate fan base in the NFL, but the team just isn't all that good this year. Still, this is a winnable Wild Card game for Pittsburgh and could be Aaron Rodgers' last NFL game.

Of the teams hosting a game on Wild Card Weekend, Carolina has the longest home playoff game drought. The Panthers haven't hosted a playoff game since Cam Newton led the team to the Super Bowl with his MVP season in 2015. But the Panthers are massive underdogs against the Rams (-10.5) despite beating Los Angeles earlier this year.

Ticket prices are constantly changing, so it's possible the Steelers-Texans contest ends up costing more than Panthers-Rams. It's important to note that the game in Pittsburgh isn't until Monday night, while the Rams and Panthers kick off on Saturday afternoon.

For those wondering, tickets are already posted for the Divisional round and both Denver's home game ($461) and Seattle's home game ($450) are checking in well over $400.

Whether you're attending the game or watching on TV, enjoy the football everyone!