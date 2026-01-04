2025-26 NFL Wild Card Weekend Opening Moneylines, Spreads, Totals

NFL Wild Card Weekend is set. Here are the opening moneylines, spreads, and totals for every matchup for all six games.

After a brutal Week 18 that felt like the preseason, the 2026 NFL playoffs are finally here. The betting board lights up as soon as the matchups are set, and that’s why the opening lines matter. Before weather forecasts, injury news, and public sentiment start reshaping the market, these first numbers are the cleanest snapshot of where oddsmakers start.

Below are the 2025-26 NFL Wild Card Weekend opening betting odds. We’re listing the initial moneylines, spreads, and totals for all six wild-card round games as they hit the board. Any movement you see after this point is the market doing what it does, reacting fast and often.

NFL Wild Card Weekend Opening Lines 

The odds are courtesy of DraftKings as of 11:15 p.m. ET Sunday, January 4. 

Saturday (two games) 

5-seed Los Angeles Rams at 4-seed Carolina Panthers, 4:30 p.m. ET

  • Moneyline (ML): LAR (-600) | Carolina (+440)
  • Spread: Rams -10 (-110) | Panthers +10 (-110)
  • Total — 46.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

7-seed Green Bay Packers at 2-seed Chicago Bears, 8 p.m. ET 

  • ML: Green Bay (-115) | Chicago (-105)
  • Spread: Packers -1.5 (+100) | Bears +1.5 (-120)
  • Total — 45.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)
The Chicago Bears host the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Stadium Saturday for a 2026 NFC Wild Card Game. (Photo credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images)

Sunday (three games) 

6-seed Buffalo Bills at 3-seed Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET

  • ML: Buffalo (-118) | Jacksonville (-102)
  • Spread: Bills -1.5 (-102) | Jaguars +1.5 (-118)
  • Total — 51.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

6-seed San Francisco 49ers at 3-seed Philadelphia Eagles, 4:30 p.m. ET

  • ML: San Francisco (+160) | Philadelphia (-192)
  • Spread: 49ers +3.5 (-115) | Eagles -3.5 (-105)
  • Total — 46.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

7-seed Los Angeles Chargers at 2-seed New England Patriots, 8 p.m. ET

  • ML: LAC (+154) | New England (-185)
  • Spread: Chargers +3.5 (-110) | Patriots -3.5 (-110)
  • Total — 45.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)
The Los Angeles Chargers visit the New England Patriots for a 2025-26 AFC Wild Card Game. (Photo credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images)

Monday Night Football 

5-seed Houston Texans at 4-seed Pittsburgh Steelers, 8 p.m. ET

  • ML: Houston (-155) | Pittsburgh (+130)
  • Spread: Texans -3 (-105) | Steelers +3 (-115)
  • Total — 39.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

