NFL Week 8 Must-Watch Games: Of Course Rodgers Wants Revenge, Cowboys Push To Contend, 49ers Road Warriors

Aaron Rodgers would try to convince everyone that when the Pittsburgh Steelers and his old team, the Green Bay Packers, play on Sunday night, he's not going to feel any sort of way about his old team.

That's the reason Rodgers said this week most of the people he knew during his 18 years with the Packers are gone. And because the game isn't in Green Bay, there's no feeling of nostalgia. And because, Rodgers added, he loves current Packers starting quarterback Jordan Love, who replaced him.

And we're not buying any of this.

Rodgers Doesn't Mention Brian Gutekunst

Because it's what Rodgers didn't say to reporters this week that matters.

Rodgers didn't mention Green Bay general manager Brian Gutekunst. He's the guy who traded Rodgers to the New York Jets in 2023.

Gutekunst and Rodgers had a rocky relationship. And even after both did much work to rehabilitate that relationship, it all came apart in 2023 when the GM accused Rodgers of going dark on the Packers before he decided to trade the four-time MVP.

Rodgers, meanwhile, said Gutenkunst lied to him and said one thing about him in public and another in private. And, ultimately, Rodgers laid the responsibility for him not retiring in 2023 and instead playing in New York, on that apparent deceit by the Packers' brain trust.

So, now we're searching for where Rodgers mentions Gutekunst among his boys he left behind in Green Bay. Oh, nowhere. And, of course, he didn't mention the guy he wants very badly to beat Sunday night, because that would give an opponent a warning about what's on his mind.

Packers GM And Rodgers Feuded

Rodgers doesn't want that known until after he succeeds.

So, yes, the Rodgers revenge tour continues.

It began the first week of the season when Rodgers and the Steelers played the New York Jets and the quarterback made it abundantly clear afterward he wanted to exact punishment on that organization.

And there was satisfaction for Rodgers when the Steelers beat the Minnesota Vikings, making it obvious that the Vikings should have listened in the offseason when Rodgers called about playing for them.

So the Rodgers revenge tour finale is one of the NFL's Week 8 must-watch games:

San Francisco 49ers (5-2) @ Houston Texans (2-4)

WHY IT MATTERS: This is a litmus test for Houston’s struggling young core and for San Francisco’s ability to improve its 3-1 road record.

WHAT TO WATCH: Stroud’s composure behind what has been a leaky offensive line. A decision to go back to Brock Purdy is looming for the 49ers. If not this week, then probably next week.

ENTERTAINMENT VALUE: ⭐⭐⭐½

NARRATIVE: The 49ers this season have learned how to win games with backups in the lineup, and that particularly reflects on backup quarterback Mac Jones, who has led the team to a 4-1 record in games he's started. The Texans must learn to win these games with their starters and, so far, that's not going so great.

Green Bay Packers (4-1-1) at Pittsburgh Steelers (4-2) SNF

WHY IT MATTERS: Two legacy franchises meeting under the lights. The Steelers’ defense is fierce, and Jordan Love has struggled against top-tier pass rushes. This could be a tone-setter for Green Bay’s season trajectory.

WHAT TO WATCH: Everybody is focused on Rodgers versus Love. Let's also focus on T.J. Watt's production versus that of Micah Parsons.

ENTERTAINMENT VALUE: ⭐⭐⭐⭐½

NARRATIVE: This is a matchup of two NFL legacy franchises and Rodgers' presence on the Steelers and history with the Packers makes it a can't-miss watch.

Dallas Cowboys (3-3-1) @ Denver Broncos (5-2)

WHY IT MATTERS: Dallas has the star power and the offense, courtesy Dak Prescott and his receivers. Denver has an unsung defense that is the league's fourth-best scoring unit, allowing only 18.1 points per game. It's a great matchup.

WHAT TO WATCH: Dak Prescott versus a resurgent Broncos pass rush. We gauge how much the Cowboys need a pass rusher against Bo Nix and company to upgrade their defense after trading Micah Parsons.

ENTERTAINMENT VALUE: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

NARRATIVE: The Cowboys need to make a move and stop treading water around the .500 mark. Or maybe that's exactly what they are – a fun team to watch but not a contender.