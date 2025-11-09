NFL Week 10 Must Watch: Post-Brady Chase For A Title, Daniel Jones Faces Top D, Lamar Jackson Faces Blitz

Tom Brady's return to New England in 2021 was an event that goes down in NFL lore and was a memorable punctuation to what would become a Super Bowl season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the end of the New England Patriots dynasty. Sunday's rematch between the teams isn't that.

It is about what two franchises are doing post-Tom Brady championships.

And it could be a 2025 season Super Bowl preview.

The Patriots are Super Bowl contenders again after a desert experience that lasted through Bill Belichich's final Brady-less years and into one misbegotten Jerod Mayo season. And as that point strengthens, so do the challenges.

Which brings us to Sunday's meeting against the Buccaneers. Hamstrung by injuries to key players, including running back Bucky Irving, Chris Godwin and Haason Reddick, the Bucs remain the toughest non-conference opponent remaining on New England's schedule.

This is one of Week 10 must-watch NFL games. The others:

Ravens (3-5) @ Vikings (4-4)

WHY IT MATTERS: Cross-conference clash between two ascending teams trying to overcome early-season setbacks and injuries to their starting quarterbacks. Baltimore is chasing AFC North supremacy; Minnesota needs a home win to sustain NFC North momentum.

WHAT TO WATCH: Lamar Jackson’s improvisation against Brian Flores’ blitz-heavy defense. Flores has frustrated Jackson in the past. Vikings’ offensive tempo and spacing versus Baltimore’s disguised pressures. Turnovers — both teams thrive when they win the takeaway battle.

ENTERTAINMENT VALUE: ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐

NARRATIVE: The Ravens’ think they're straight again since Lamar Jackson's return last week and the adjustment and additions they made to the defense prior to that return. The Vikings struggled with Carson Wentz stepping in for the injured J.J. McCarthy. The young QB is back now healthy and played well last week, but he still has much to prove after a poor start early in the season before his ankle injury.

Colts (7-2) vs. Falcons (3-5) (Berlin)

WHY IT MATTERS: Two teams with playoff aspirations fighting for credibility as midseason turns serious. Atlanta coach Raheem Morris needs to start stringing some wins together or his seat is going to go from lukewarm to hot.

WHAT TO WATCH: The Colts are fresh off their blockbuster trade for Sauce Gardner and are immediately installing him in the lineup. Is he the lockdown to the opponent's best receiver, in this case Drake London?

ENTERTAINMENT VALUE: ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐

NARRATIVE: So, um, was it a hiccup last week when Daniel Jones delivered a catastrophic game with three interceptions and two fumbles. Or is Giants-era Daniel Jones back after a brief run of success with the Colts earlier this season? Jones faces the NFL's top pass defense this game.

Patriots (7-2) @ Buccaneers (6-2)

WHY IT MATTERS: Two organizations redefining themselves post-dynasty eras. Both privately believe they are Super Bowl contenders.

WHAT TO WATCH: Patriots’ secondary vs. Tampa Bay's injury-plagued receiver corps that is without Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. .

ENTERTAINMENT VALUE: ⭐⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐

NARRATIVE: This is the game of the day. Two outstanding teams that are curiously still seeking validation despite their apparent success.

Steelers (5-3) @ Chargers (6-3) (SNF)

WHY IT MATTERS: Before you freak about the ongoing Disney/YouTube fight, understand that ABC will broadcast this game free over air. And as to the actual matchup, both these teams are chasing respective division titles that, for varying reasons, many pundits don't believe they're capable of winning.

WHAT TO WATCH: Justin Herbert’s protection vs. T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith. Last week the Pittsburgh defense finally showed up and made the life for Daniel Jones a three-hour hell. Is that Steelers defense traveling across country and having a redo against the Chargers beat-up offensive line?

ENTERTAINMENT VALUE: ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐

NARRATIVE: The crowd at So-Fi will make the venue feel like a neutral site because Steelers fans travel and Chargers fans are mostly in San Diego. For Mike Tomlin’s team, a road win would reaffirm Pittsburgh’s resilience. This could be a game Herbert must lift his team on his shoulders.

Eagles (6-2) @ Packers (5-2-1) (MNF)

WHY IT MATTERS: It's a classic NFC showdown, on the grass, in the cold, under Lambeau’s lights. Philly is chasing the top seed; Green Bay is in a difficult chase to the top of the NFC North.

WHAT TO WATCH: Eagles’ offensive line vs. Packers’ edge rushers should be a classic.

ENTERTAINMENT VALUE: ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐

NARRATIVE: The Eagles’ veteran core looks to impose its will on a team that believes it is the next generation of greatness. So, has the new generation arrived? Or are the Eagles not going to surrender their claim to NFL dominance?