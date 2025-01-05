Patriots Fire Jerod Mayo And Mike Vrabel Will Be Wanting That Job Badly

It's one and done for Jerod Mayo as the head coach of the New England Patriots.

Within minutes of the Patriots winning their season-finale in what was otherwise a disappointing 4-13 season, Patriots owner Robert Kraft informed his first-year coach that the franchise would be going in another direction.

A few minutes later the press release about the dismissal was distributed.

Pats Lacked Right ‘Trajectory’

"…The trajectory of our team's performances throughout the season did not ascend as I had hoped," club owner Robert Kraft said in the statement.

No kidding.

The Patriots suffered two six-game losing skids during the season.

So what next?

Mike Vrabel wants the job.

Badly.

And the chances are quite good the Kraft family will see him as the most viable option because, well, Robert Kraft loves him. Vrabel played for the Patriots. Won Super Bowls during his playing days there.

And he's everything Jerod Mayo could not be.

Vrabel Has Experience All Around

He's experienced. All Around. He knows the job. He knows the league. He knows the Patriots and what they used to call the Patriots Way.

Vrabel is capable of bringing a quality coaching staff with him. He's taken his past teams to the playoffs multiple times.

If it's not Mike Vrabel then there should be an NFL investigation in New England. Well, another one.

The Patriots will nonetheless go through the process. Or at least that's what sources around the team are saying we should expect.

They'll conduct multiple interviews – something they didn't do before they hired Mayo, whom Kraft had promised the job to after Bill Belichick was fired.

Kraft, Pats Lots To Offer

The Patriots, by the way, are a very attractive team going forward.

They have quarterback Drake Maye already on the roster and there's an organizational belief he's going to be good after a productive rookie season.

The franchise also will be able to stock a roster sorely in need of talent. They have roughly $117 million in salary cap space for 2025, per overthecap.com and that is tops in the NFL.

And, of course, their horrible record this year has the team in line for a top 5 draft pick in the first round of next April's draft. And the Patriots currently have nine picks in that draft.

So while it looks dark in New England right now, it could get very sunny very quickly.