NFL Schedule Release Week Has Arrived And Eagles Versus Cowboys Season-Opener Has Gone Viral

Before you read another word, you must remember everything about the NFL is drama made for television that goes viral and this week's planned schedule release featuring the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys to start the season is no exception.

The NFL will release the full schedule on Wednesday at 8 p.m. on the NFL Network.

Eagles Open Super Bowl Defense Versus Cowboys

But before that happens, the league is going to do the drama thing by either announcing or leaking significant games either on other networks or shows until Wednesday night.

Thus, the regular-season opener between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles.

The defending Super Bowl champions will host the division rival Cowboys on Thursday, September 4 to kick off the regular season in prime time via NBC.

So, yeah, it's on.

Dak Prescott vs. Jalen Hurts.

Prescott Makes Return To Lineup

In truth, this game will mark Prescott's return after he missed nine games at the end of last season with a hamstring tendon avulsion. He comes back against a defense, or most of it, that made Patrick Mahomes look human in the Super Bowl in February.

Prescott, by the way, wasn't too happy with his team when he got injured last year. But back to matchups:

CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens vs. A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.

Saquon Barkley vs. Javonte Williams?

The Cowboys might have some work to do on that running back matchup thing.

Also the coaching thing …

Nick Sirianni, who has a .706 winning percentage and has been to the playoffs, including two Super Bowls and a Super Bowl victory versus rookie coach Brian Schottenheimer.

Jerry Jones In The Limelight

And, of course, social media is already abuzz with jokes about this one. For instance:

The Cowboys will finally get to see a Super Bowl banner raised again!

And …

It's America's Team versus the Cowboys.

And …

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones will have Schottenheimer on the hot seat two minutes after this game is over.

See what's happening here? We're writing about, and you're reading about the NFL.

In May.

This is a game four months away, and we're filling valuable cyberspace on it.

The NFL wins again.

NFL Schedule Releases This Week

The league will be releasing multiple matchups for its 2025 season throughout the day Monday and again on Tuesday, and even Wednesday morning before its Wednesday evening show on NFL Network.

Here are the announcement dates from the various NFL broadcast partners:

NBC – Monday, May 12 on TODAY Show

FOX – Monday, May 12

Prime Video – Monday, May 12

ESPN – Tuesday, May 13 on Good Morning America

CBS – Wednesday, May 14 on CBS Mornings

Netflix – Wednesday, May 14

Peacock, by the way, will stream Week 17 games on consecutive nights on Dec. 27 and 28 it was announced Monday morning. So, Saturday night on Peacock and Sunday night on NBC and Peacock.

NBC is calling it the Peacock Holiday Exclusive. Told you this was about TV.

The NFL will also announce its International Games on Tuesday morning on the NFL Network.

Now here's a quiz:

The Los Angeles Dodgers (we think that's a major league baseball team) won the World Series last season. They have the best record in baseball this year.

Quickly, who do they play this upcoming weekend? And also at the start of next week?

We estimate 99 percent of the population cannot answer those two questions.

And, yet, you already know what game the NFL is using as its signature kickoff game for a season still months away. The NFL wins again.