Checking In On The Cowboys: Prescott Injured, Thinks They 'Suck,' And McCarthy Frustrated

There was that moment in the second quarter when the FOX cameras caught Mike McCarthy showing how he really feels:

He slammed the tablet he'd been intently studying to the turf, and in the same frustrated motion, knocked his headset off his head while spittle came spewing out of his mouth as he said something probably not suited for publication.

Cowboys On Three-Game Skid

That's the picture of the 2024 Dallas Cowboys season right now.

The Cowboys lost again on Sunday.

They traveled to Atlanta for the privilege of losing to the Falcons, 27-21. But don't be deceived. The game wasn't really that close.

Just as the Cowboys aren't really that good with a 3-5 record and in the midst of a three-game losing skid.

As the final seconds of the game were ticking off, quarterback Dak Prescott seemed to mouth the words a lot of Cowboys fan are probably thinking:

Dak Prescott Thinks Cowboys ‘Suck’

"We (bleeping) suck," Prescott apparently told a teammate.

That all came after the starting quarterback left the game in the fourth quarter with what was reported as a hamstring injury.

The thing is when Prescott went into the blue medical tent, he was also clearly favoring his right (throwing) hand and had it wrapped on the bench.

Backup quarterback Cooper Rush played the final 9-plus minutes of the game. Noth that it mattered in the outcome.

So a possible double whammy issue for Prescott.

Jerry Jones: Stuff About To Happen

All of this with the Philadelphia Eagles game looming next week.

Hey, but not to worry. Owner Jerry Jones will save the day.

Speaking to reporters after a road game for the first time this season – he normally speaks after home games – Jones suggested he will be active as the Nov. 5 trade deadline approaches.

"We'll probably do a couple of things this week," he told a throng of reporters, according to Nick Harris of the Forth Worth Star-Telegram.

No addition the Cowboys make at the trade deadline will matter if Prescott's injury is serious.

But Prescott, who told reporters afterward the injury happened on a scramble, added it would "take a lot" for him to miss the Philadelphia game.

Prescott also said he's having an MRI on Monday morning.

Mike McCarthy On Hot Seat

Prescott's injury aside, the Cowboys' issues are going to start with a side-eye look from fans at McCarthy. He is, after all, the head coach.

That play he was studying on his tablet before he fired it to the ground? A jet sweep to receiver CeeDee Lamb on fourth-and-1 from the Atlanta 44-yard line.

Lamb was tackled for a 3-yard loss.

The Falcons took over near midfield. And eventually scored on a 36-yard touchdown pass.

There was also McCarthy's decision to go with a fake punt in the third quarter. From his own 38 yard line, the head coach decided to let punter Bryan Anger to throw it out of punt former on fourth-and-2.

Said another way, McCarthy believed the surprise element might make his punter a better passer than the NFL's highest-paid quarterback in that situation.

Anger threw an incompletion that was actually almost intercepted.

Stuff like this is evidence that will be used against McCarthy when this season is over and his job status is decided by Jones. But that's not what McCarthy is worried about right now.

"We just need to win a game," he said after this loss. "I know everyone talks about the long term. We have five losses."