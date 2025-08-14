NFL Legend Andre Johnson Targeted In Shocking Burglary

Home break-ins involving athletes are part of a concerning trend.

Former NFL wide receiver Andre Johnson, a Pro Football Hall of Famer and Houston Texans icon, became the latest sports star to suffer a burglary at his Houston-area home.

The incident occurred in late July 2025. Thieves shattered a bedroom window, ransacking the place and swiping irreplaceable treasures, including Johnson’s custom Hall of Fame Ring of Excellence.

According to KPRC 2, the culprits also made off with cherished football memorabilia and jewelry.

Houston rapper Lil Keke, a friend to Johnson, took to Instagram with a plea for the community’s help, underscoring the emotional weight of the theft: "That ring isn’t just jewelry, it’s his legacy, his grind, his family."

As of mid-August, Houston police are still investigating, but no arrests have been made.

Johnson, the first Texan enshrined in Canton in 2024, has stayed silent publicly, though the loss of his ring, earned through 1,062 catches, 14,185 yards, and seven Pro Bowls, cuts deep.

This isn’t just a one-off hit. Johnson’s burglary adds to a chilling trend targeting athletes nationwide.

Thieves targeting these athletes have been exploiting game schedules and social media posts to strike when homes are empty.

The FBI’s recent warning confirms the pattern ... sophisticated burglary rings are targeting NFL and NBA players like Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Luka Doncic, using social media as a playbook to track their movements.

The FBI's advice? Athletes need to ditch real-time posts to avoid tipping off these criminals. (Good luck with that.)

