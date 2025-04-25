NFL Draft, Shedeur Sanders' Slide Leaves Ex-ESPNer Josina Anderson Triggered

You can take the woman out of ESPN, but you can't take the ESPN out of the woman. Josina Anderson proved as much during Thursday night's NFL Draft when a series of events had the former ESPN Big J feeling cranky.

Anderson's jukebox was playing all the woke hits: President Trump, African-American reporters - or lack thereof, and Shedeur Sanders. And Anderson danced right along, unwillingly.

Former Packer Clay Matthews was the first to contribute to Anderson's horrible, terrible, no good, very bad day. Matthews did so by publicly breaking woke code and mentioning President Trump in front of more than 200,000 fans in attendance and millions of viewers at home. Doing so in a positive way, which Matthews did, has proven to be the quickest way to trigger a liberal outside of driving a Tesla.

Trump, *gasp*! How could he?!?!

Strike one.

Anderson, formerly an ESPN NFL Insider, received the message and responded accordingly:

Just an hour later, Anderson found herself triggered by those who were covering the NFL Draft. Or, more specifically, those who weren't covering the Draft.

"No African-American women on the NFL Draft coverage," Anderson tweeted.

While red-blooded Americans all across the country were trying to pencil in Jaxson Dart's next home and whether the Eagles would find a way to select another Georgia Bulldog, Anderson - self-proclaimed Sr. NFL Insider - was concerned with the race of those covering the NFL. Never mind the fact that African-American men Louis Riddick (ESPN) and Charles Davis (NFL Network) had prominent roles as analysts during each network's coverage of the Draft. They weren't African-American women, so, ya know, strike two.

Turns out you can spell ESPN without DEI. Who knew?

Josina Anderson Can't Quit Shedeur Sanders

Anderson's bad night rolled along as quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who not-too-long ago was being talked about as a potential first overall pick, fell all the way out of the Draft's first round.

Sanders' slide was the biggest talking point of the night for the hosts and analysts on both ESPN and NFL Network. Both networks had cameras in Sanders' home, and he frequently appeared throughout the Draft's coverage. Despite Shedeur's constant smile and the Sanders family's love of attention, Anderson was none too pleased with the spotlight being on Shedeur and quickly compared his Draft night tumble to…wait for it…Lamar Jackson.

Strike three.

Get some rest Josina, we're going to do this all over again in a few hours.

