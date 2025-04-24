Clay Matthews Opens NFL Draft With Donald Trump-Chicago Bears Joke

The NFL Draft started on Thursday night, but before the Tennessee Titans were officially on the clock, Commissioner Roger Goodell invited Green Bay Packers legends onto the stage to get things started. Fitting, since the draft is being held in Green Bay.

Although it was a bit strange that everyone came out onto the stage on bicycles, including Goodell and rapper Lil' Wayne.

After the bike-riding stunt concluded, Goodell introduced the Packers legends: Clay Matthews, Ahman Green, Mason Crosby (a kicker, really???), James Jones and Jordy Nelson.

Matthews, one of the best defenders in franchise history, took the microphone and said he had a message from the President of the United States, Donald Trump. Wait, what? Really?

"I just got off the phone with the President, Donald Trump," Matthews said. "He asked me to pass a message along to all 32 NFL franchises."

Loud cheers and some scattered boos came from the crowd as Matthews unraveled what appeared to be a message from the leader of the free world. Everyone waited in anticipation to hear what Trump told Matthews.

After all the buildup, Matthews told the world what Trump said, "My fellow Americans… the Bears still suck!"

The crowd erupted with cheers and applause. Solid troll job by Clay Matthews.

Of course, left-wing social media got all up in a frenzy at the mere mention of Donald Trump. That's how you know it was a good troll, by the way.

Lighten up, people, it ain't that serious. The only reason that no one made that joke during Joe Biden's tenure is because no one would have believed that Biden was capable of picking up a phone and stringing together a coherent sentence.

Boom, roasted.