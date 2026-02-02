NFL Celebrates Super Bowl Artist Bad Bunny After Grammy Win And Anti-Ice Acceptance Speech

NFL reposted congratulatory messages on social media minutes after Bad Bunny told ICE to get out during acceptance speech

SAN FRANCISCO – An unforced error is typically a tennis scoring statistic, but the NFL is doing its best to take over the stat based on the manner in which it continually embraces Bad Bunny, especially after the artist's Grammy Award win on Sunday.

Bad Bunny, you'll recall, is the performer the NFL selected to headline the halftime show at Super Bowl LX in the Bay Area on Sunday. The selection got so much push-back that Turning Point USA has scheduled a counter halftime show and commissioner Roger Goodell felt compelled to defend his league's choice.

Anyway, before Bad Bunny headed to Northern California, he was in Los Angeles for the 68th Annual Grammy Awards, at which he won for "Best Musica Urbana Album."

That's best urban music album.

No problem so far. And then this:

Bad Bunny Delivers Anti-Ice Message

Bunny took the stage to accept his award and delivered this acceptance speech:

"Before I say thanks to God, I'm going to say ICE out," he said as the woke crowd rose to its feet.

"We're not savage," he continued. "We're not animals. We're not aliens. We are humans and we are Americans. Also, I want to say to the people, I know it's tough to know not to hate on these days.

"And I was thinking sometime we get contaminados [contaminated]. I don't know how to say that in English. The hate get more powerful with more hate. The only thing that is more powerful than hate is love.

"So, please we need to be different. If we fight, we have to do it with love. We don't hate them. We love our people, we love our family. And that's the way to do it, with love. Don't forget that, please."

And then the NFL stepped in…

…Or stepped in it, depending on your worldview.

NFL Approves Of Bad Bunny

Minutes after Bad Bunny delivered his anti-ICE speech, the NFL celebrated him on social media.

The league's social media department reposted a congratulatory post from Apple Music. And added an emoji trophy to make it all more cute, or whatever.

Apple Music boasts 9.5 million followers. The NFL has 35.9 million.

The league also reposted Apple Music to its 32.3 million followers on Instagram. So this wasn't some intern going rogue running one social media account on Sunday night.

This was a campaign.

The NFL is loving Bad Bunny and, by extension, his acceptance speech.

NFL Alienating Pro-Ice Fans

This is an unforced error. Because on a night this person demands that Federal Law Enforcement get out, he's saying criminal illegal aliens are Americans and they should stay.

And the NFL is amplifying this message.

Someone should probably alert Bad Bunny and Hollywood and, now, the NFL that more than half the country voted for the deportation of illegals. That issue was clearly part of the 2024 Presidential election.

And now all the NFL fans who are Pro-Ice and see the league tacitly approve of Bad Bunny's message may start to think differently about the league.

One more thing: Illegals are definitely not Americans. And them being forced to follow the laws of this country does not mean anyone thinks of them as less human, because Americans born in this country must also follow the laws of this country.

The NFL is America's best sports league. But when it starts doing things not related to football, no bueno.