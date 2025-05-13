NFL Announces Its 2025 International Games To Five Countries (With No Tariffs)

The NFL is good for America's economy and proof of that was illustrated Tuesday morning when the league announced its International Games to five different countries – which will be buying into America's sport and issuing no tariffs on the league.

Yes, we're kidding about the tariffs.

Sort of.

International Games Good For Both Countries

It is true the American export of professional football won't be subject to tariffs by Brazil, Ireland, England, Germany and Spain. Those countries will benefit from the games by having a bump to local economies as NFL fans descend on the game sites the days before the game.

Yes, NFL games abroad sometimes upset local fans. But it's also true the NFL is good for the U.S. economy.

The NFL has created a lot of new millionaires. And pays a lot of money to our country in the form of state and county taxes.

President Trump called it "a great American company" not too long ago when league officials visited the White House.

So everyone wins here!

Brazil Hosts Chargers And ????

The league continues to try expanding its brand abroad because, of course, more money. People abroad get a cool sense of Americana. The league is playing its first game in Ireland and Spain this year. The Vikings, meanwhile, will become the first team to play two games abroad in two different countries – Ireland and England – in NFL history.

It's all good.

Oh, yeah, the games?

We're going to start in Brazil as we did last year, amid a ban on X and free speech. That ban was lifted in October after the social media company paid a $5 million fine.

So, this year when the Chargers host the game on Friday, Sept. 5 – the second NFL game of the season – people at São Paulo's Corinthians Arena will be able to post on X all they want.

The opponent for the Chargers was not released on Tuesday, but there are rumors around the league that the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs will be the opponent.

That would give the NFL both Super Bowl teams kicking off the season on consecutive days.

On Sept. 28 and again a week later on Oct. 5, the Vikings will be on their international tour. They will "visit" the Steelers in Dublin and then be the visitors against the Cleveland Browns at Tottenahm Hotspur Stadium in London.

The next three international games feature some potentially terrible teams, including the New York Jets, Jacksonville Jaguars and Indianapolis Colts.

We send our best overseas!

The Broncos will play the Jets on Oct. 12.

The Rams will play the Jags on Oct. 19.

And the Falcons will play the Colts on Nov. 9.

Perhaps the best international matchup promises to be the Washington Commanders meeting the Miami Dolphins in Madrid on Nov. 16.

Commandantes Versus Delfines

The Commanders are a rising team, having played in the NFC Championship Game last season. The Dolphins, meanwhile, were a hot team under new coach Mike McDaniel a couple of years ago but this season are trying to find a way to stay relevant despite losing a significant amount of talent.

All of the International Games, save the one on a Friday night in Brazil, will be played at 9:30 in the morning local time on the east coast of the United States.

You know what that means?

Football from 9:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. or midnight on those Sundays. Winning!