New York Knicks Fans, Including "The Pope," Couldn't Wait To Get Into The Garden

If you haven't heard, this afternoon's Celtics - Knicks Game 3 is kind of a big deal.

Tickets for a seat inside the famed Madison Square Garden are fetching Super Bowl-like prices. As of late Friday, the least-expensive ticket available was $800. The most expensive: more than $54,000.

For that price, I had better be sitting on Patrick Ewing's widow's peak.

Despite the high cost to get in, and the fact that New York entered the game as 6.5-point home underdogs, fans flocked to MSG early in preparation for what they hope will be an afternoon that concludes with a third Knicks win in as many games.

Among those attending were "the Pope," who was supporting fellow Villanova grad, Jalen Brunson.

In a bit of Knicks fandom divine intervention, New York legends John Starks, Larry Johnson and Latrell Sprewell gathered fans outside The Garden ahead of the game to lead a "Let's go Knicks," chant.

Fortunately, no coaches were strangled during the impromptu legend's rally.

Of course, former Knicks and celebrities weren't just outside the arena. Plenty made their way inside The Garden, including Ewing, Timothee Chalamet (this guy's been everywhere lately, no?), Spike Lee, and others.

Chalamet's girlfriend, Kylie Jenner likely isn't in attendance alongside her man - no way the cameras are missing her - but she did express her (newfound?) Knicks fandom on Instagram earlier in the week.

Mets owners Steve and Alex Cohen are courtside. They've got great seats, but if we're being honest, Kylie Jenner pulls off a hat better than either of them.

A guy who knows something about postseason wins in New York, Eli Manning, is also at MSG. Ben Stiller, Tracy Morgan and Sting are among the others who are inside hoping to ship the Celtics back to Boston with a loss.

Whether the Pope witnesses a Knicks win or loss in Game 3, both these teams will return to MSG on Monday night when the fourth game of the semifinal round's best-of-seven series commences.

If Saturday afternoon taught us anything, it should be a religious experience.

Follow along on X @OhioAF or email me: anthony.farris@outkick.com