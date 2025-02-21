New York Jets Star Player Robbed at Gunpoint As Targeted Burglaries Escalate

An unidentified New York Jets player was held at gunpoint in his Morristown, New Jersey home this past weekend in the latest incident of athletes being targeted and robbed.

What's perhaps most frightening is that the suspects tailed them for nearly 30 minutes from Manhattan to their New Jersey home, before witnesses report that three men jumped out of a dark-colored SUV to rob the Jets player and someone else.

The team and police are withholding the identity of the player as an investigation is currently ongoing. Fortunately, no one was hurt in the incident, but neighbors were definitely alarmed, with multiple calls coming into 911 while the armed robbery was taking place.

"The Bureau’s Investigative Unit immediately responded and began taking steps to advance the investigation, including conducting victim and witness interviews and canvassing the area for available surveillance footage. At this time, it is believed this was an isolated incident, as it appears the victims were targeted and followed from Manhattan," the Morristown Police Department posted on their Meta Facebook page, urging the public to remain vigilant.

THE FBI HAS TOLD PLAYERS TO BE VIGILANT AND TO BE CAREFUL OF SURROUNDINGS

The unnamed Jets player is just the latest of an ever-growing number of professional athletes that have had their houses targeted and robbed while they were out of town or playing games. Everyone from Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce to Joe Burrow have been victims of what the FBI has reported as targeted thefts. Some were even frighteningly part of a larger international criminal enterprise.

Last week, a group of Chilean migrants were arrested and charged in a few of the burglaries. Clearly, based on what just happened in New Jersey, athletes are nowhere near out of danger just yet.