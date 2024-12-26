New Jersey Devils Dole Out Hilarious 'White Elephant' Gifts To Opponents

I don't know how it happened, but the New Jersey Devils became the NHL's best trolls.

They are to the NHL what Wendy's social accounts are to the world of fast food. They love mixing it up whenever they can whether that's by reminding Rangers fans that some of them were pumped about the Devils drafting Jack Hughes so they could draft Kaapo Kakko (who was traded about a week and a half ago) or printing up some "Instagram Hockey" T-shirts.

And you can tell that the organization does it for the love of the game because they didn't even take Christmas off when it came to trolling. They put out a thread of "White Elephant" gifts for various NHL clubs, which was really just an excuse to dunk on them on a holiday.

And there were some gems.

They started out wishing a Merry Christmas to the Vancouver Canucks, for whom Quinn Hughes — the brother of Devils forward Jack Hughes and defenseman Luke Hughes — is the captain.

Then they decided to just fire a completely unnecessary (at least if you're an Ohio State fan; to the rest of us, it was hilarious) shot across the bow of the Columbus Blue Jackets.

They reminded the Carolina Hurricanes that they're essentially the Hurricanes North.

There was a very funny swipe at the Pittsburgh Penguins, who seem to be in a perpetual quasi-rebuild over the last few years.

Then there was a not-at-all-funny reminder to the Philadelphia Flyers about how the 2024 Stadium Series meeting between the two teams panned out.

And what would a Devils trolling sash be without a swipe at the New York Rangers?

Those are just a few of the tweets, but what a great job from the Devils social team.

I tip my cap to you… although that Flyers slam wasn't very cool.