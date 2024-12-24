Devils Unload Masterful Troll Job On Rangers During Blowout Victory

The New Jersey Devils and New York Rangers are practically neighbors, but there is no love lost between these two franchises, and that continued on Monday night with a diabolical troll job courtesy of the Devils.

The Rangers visited the Prudential Center on Monday night with the two teams facing completely different situations right now. The Devils have the top spot in the Metropolitan Division while the Rangers are in seventh place.

Things didn't go well for the Blueshirts on Monday with the Devils handing them a 5-0 blowout loss to kickoff the Christmas break.

But, what may have stung a little more — at least for the team's front office — was the video clip the Devils played during the game.

Last week, the Rangers dealt former first-round pick Kaapo Kakko to the Seattle Kraken after a tumultuous couple of weeks that included the Finnish forward getting healthy scratched.

Now, the Rangers selected Kakko with the second pick in the 2019 NHL Draft. The first pick belonged to the Devils, and they used it to select star forward Jack Hughes.

But, in light of the recent trade, the Devils decided it was a good time to bring back a clip of Rangers fans celebrating the Devils taking Hughes because it meant they would be selecting Kakko.

It's safe to say that the fans in that video probably wish hockey history would have worked out differently seeing as Hughes has become an All-Star and franchise center-piece for the Devils while Kakko… well, the fact that he now plays for the Kraken and not the Rangers tells you everything you need to know.

Between this and the "Instagram Hockey" shirts, the Devils are the best trolls in hockey.

I'm sure at some point, the Rangers will get their chance to fire some shots back, but I think the Devils are still going to relish these opportunities while they have them.