Devils Use T-Shirts To Troll Rangers Analyst Who Criticized Jack Hughes For Playing “Instagram Hockey"

They don't play too far from each other, but it seems like things have really heated up between the New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils in recent years, and now the rivalry has entered the "T-shirt troll" phase.

First, some backstory. You may recall that earlier this month the Devils defeated the Rangers, and in that game, Devils star Jack Hughes had two goals.

However, it was one breakaway attempt that he missed which drew the ire of Rangers analyst and card-carrying member of the goaltenders' union, Steve Valiquette.

Valiquette felt that Hughes' failed "Forsberg move" was an attempt to embarrass Shesterkin (although, isn't that the idea? To embarrass the goalie?) and decried the rise of "Instagram hockey" in which players are just trying to get themselves to go viral with unbelievable moves.

That exists, but Hughes attempted a fairly standard move that a lot of players have in the bag of tricks, and certainly wouldn't fit the "Instagram hockey: label.

But while Valiquette made that term famous, it's the Devils who are embracing it.

Hilarious. If anyone was mulling over the idea of buying a three-game partial season-ticket plan, that shirt will seal the deal.

Great work from the Devils' front office for getting the last laugh on what were some ridiculous comments.

They must be feeling pretty good these days, what with the Devils one point behind the Washington Capitals for the top spot in the Metropolitan Division (although, it's worth noting that the Caps have three games in hand at the moment).

Meanwhile, the Blueshirts are in a state of turmoil after winning the Presidents' Trophy last season and are just 3-7 in their last ten games.

GM Chris Drury has already shipped captain Jacob Trouba to Anaheim to clear cap space so they could sign Shesterkin (obviously, Hughes didn't embarrass him bad enough to prevent him from signing a record deal).