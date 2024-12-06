New York Rangers Sign Goalie Igor Shesterkin To NHL Record Extension

I guess the New York Rangers decided they would make today's NHL news cycle all about them, huh?

Just hours after trading captain Jacob Trouba — which came just hours after news that they planned to scratch him on Friday and waive him if they couldn't get a deal done — the Broadway Blueshirts announced that they had come to terms with netminder and former Vezina Trophy-winner Igor Shesterkin on a deal that makes him the highest paid goalie in NHL history.

According to multiple reports including one from Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Rangers have signed Shesterkin to an 8-year, $92 million deal with an AAV of $11.5 million per year, beginning next season.

That's big bucks, but it was also the thing at the top of GM Chris Drury's to-do list and the main reason the team desperately needed to move Trouba so that they could get his $8 million/year deal off the books and sign Shesterkin.

That was no easy task, but they got it done, It's been a busy day for Drury and I bet his phone is hot to the touch right now considering how much he has had to use it today.

The Rangers probably aren't done making moves to free up space and look to the future. Defenseman K'Andre Miller is going to need a new deal as well, though, luckily for them, it won't be as high as Shesterkin's deal.

Shesterkin is without a doubt one of the best goalies in the NHL, but now that he has been given quite the bag of cash, he's going to need to carry this Rangers team to a Stanley Cup.

The Rangers came close last year, but the team has regressed this season. Right now, they look considerably farther away from winning the Cup than they did 12 months ago, and now that he's signed such a huge deal, the pressure is on and Shesterkin will be expected to help flip the team's fortunes and steal some games along the way.