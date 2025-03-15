New Dale Earnhardt Documentary Teases A Side Of Dale You've Never Seen With New Footage

If you thought Memorial Day weekend couldn't get any better, you better think AGAIN. This year, it's all about Dale Earnhardt.

That's right – Dale Damn Earnhardt.

For the first time in probably a decade, maybe more, it looks like we're getting a fresh Dale Earnhardt documentary this May. This one comes courtesy of Amazon Prime, which sent NASCAR fans on a trip down memory lane earlier this week when they dropped a surprise trailer for the documentary.

Did anyone know Amazon had this up their sleeve? I didn't. But buddy, I am HERE for it.

Raise hell, Praise Dale!

This Dale Earnhardt documentary has the makings of a winner

My God. Incredible. I honestly cannot think of a better way to spend Memorial Day Sunday than getting up at the ass-crack of dawn and watching this bad boy before settling in for a full day of racing.

Earnhardt - F1 at Monaco - Indy 500 - Coke 600.

I mean, does it get any better than that? Don't think so.

Look, I have no idea how this documentary's gonna be any different from the 47 other Dale Earnhardt ones out there. Will they have new footage we haven't seen before? New insight? Some sort of jarring reveal the racing world didn't see coming?

No clue. But, listen – if Netflix can release yet another OJ documentary, Prime can release an Earnhardt one. It's only fair.

"Welcome to my office, I'm glad y'all could be here."

Amazing. All I know is that in those short 30 seconds, I saw Dale on a farm, Dale on the lake, and Dale kissing one of his three wives. Don't know which one. Don't care. I'm all in on this documentary.

"This goes a little bit deeper. This goes way deeper," Junior said about the upcoming documentary, according to Newsweek.

"This might take you as far as you've ever been into what it would be like to actually have been in the same room with the guy, lived with him, been his son. I mean, it's real personal. It gets into who he was as a human being. A lot of things have always really celebrated the shell, the man in Black, the stats, the championships, the wins, the success, the whole persona.

"But this documentary that we're doing with the folks on Prime is much more personal. Several parts of it was really hard to watch. I don't want to say too much, but I'm really anxious to see the response to it."

PS: produced by Ron Howard? Yeah, this is gonna hit like crack in a few months. It's gonna be a talker. I can feel it in my plumbs.

Can't wait.

Raise hell, Praise Dale!