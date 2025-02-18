Netflix May Take Your Weekly Sunday NFL Games

Could we be hearing "Good Sunday afternoon everyone, and welcome to the NFL on Netflix,"soon?

In a new interview with Puck News, Netflix's Chief Content Officer says that the world's most popular company is coming for your weekly football fix. Bela Bejaria told Puck's Matt Belloni that Netflix will bid for the NFL's Sunday afternoon games, hinting that Commissioner Roger Goodell and the league have a desire to continue to spread it to international markets, and that there is no better way to do so than Netflix.

NFL'S CBS/FOX DEAL COULD BE CUT SHORT

Many football fans had to grab their Roku device and switch over to Netflix this past Christmas Day, when the streamer had the exclusive rights to the only games on the holiday. For the most part, things went relatively smoothly - unlike the Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight just weeks earlier. Seemed like the only big complaint was the fact that there were a ridiculous number of NFL broadcasters for the games, although Mina Kimes getting cut off for a Squid Games Season 2 promo was pretty damn hilarious. Oh, and let's get rid of the red velvet celebratory cakes too, okay Netflix?

Netflix was rewarded quite handsomely for the exclusive Christmas Day games featuring Ravens-Texans and the Chiefs-Steelers. Over 218 countries showed the games, which resulted in more than 65 million viewers.

The NFL's current broadcast rights deal with CBS and FOX expires in 2033. However, the league can pull the agreement four years early in 2029, which is reportedly their plan.

Although the allure of streaming brings many frustrations, especially with live sports in which it's impossible to live bet because of the delay in the game, more tech and stream issues, and the frustration with what seems like an ever-increasing number of platforms to watch sports these days, you can be sure that Goodell only cares about two things - profit and pushing the league's popularity overseas. The rest of us be damned.

WOULD YOU BE A FAN OF NETFLIX HAVING NFL SUNDAYS? TWEET ME: @TheGunzShow or Email me: Michael.Gunzelman@OutKick.com