Netflix Cuts Off Mina Kimes Mid-Sentence For Squid Game Promo Among Other Glitches

After the disastrous broadcast of the Jake Paul-Mike Tyson fight on Netflix , many people were worried what might happen when the streaming service aired the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Kansas City Chiefs game on Christmas Day.

Their fears were validated, at least early on.

The broadcast couldn’t even get through the pregame show without something going wrong. As Kay Adams was doing her opening segment, the audio cut out for about 10 seconds, which is an eternity in television.

That’s rough - unless you were looking for an excuse to practice your lip-reading skills.

Later in the pregame, ESPN pundit and noted OutKick fan Mina Kimes was in the middle of imparting some of her famous high-priced analysis when Netflix inexplicably cut to a Squid Game ad. Color us disappointed.

Once the game started with the Steelers first drive, things got a little better. But if you look closely at the scorebug, you can see that it showed that Pittsburgh only had two timeouts before they had even run a play. While that scenario is possible, it's not what happened in today’s game.

And of course, what would a Netflix sports broadcast be without a bit of buffering? Some fans were waiting a little longer to watch the first play of the game unfold. (You read that right. There were issues before the first play of the game).

This is brutal. Netflix dropped $150 million for this game and the Texans-Ravens one later today, and they weren’t even through the opening segment before something went wrong. Mind you, this came after Netlfix told everyone that they had everything figured out and problems like this wouldn’t happen again.

All I want for Christmas is an issue-free broadcast of NFL games..