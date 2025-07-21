NBC Analyst Laughably Claims USGA Deserves Some Blame In The Wyndham Clark Locker Bashing Incident

Wyndham Clark took out his frustration on a couple of lockers inside Oakmont's clubhouse after missing the cut in the U.S. Open earlier this summer. His locker bashing has resulted in him being barred from the property, but Kevin Kisner has a beef with the news and photos of the damage getting out, perhaps even more so than the locker destruction itself.

As Clark was wrapping up an impressive final round 65 at The Open to finish T-4 on Sunday, Kisner shared his opinion on the situation, and it's fair to say it was a unique one.

"I'm not sure anybody in the situation handled it properly," the former PGA Tour regular turned NBC analyst stated. "Wyndham probably could have nipped that in the bud with an earlier, more justifiable statement, but locker rooms are supposed to be sacred, and I'm not sure how that picture got out, the USGA can help with that. I think if everyone sat at a table face-to-face the situation would go away pretty quickly."

As a former PGA Tour winner who still tees it up a handful of times during the season, Kisner is always going to be pro-player in a situation like this, but pointing a finger at the USGA is a very odd move.

The USGA can't play phone police inside of a locker room. On top of that, it isn't the USGA that has barred Clark from the grounds at Oakmont, it's Oakmont itself.

Clark isn't the first, nor will he be the last, player to take out some anger on some property inside of a clubhouse, but he could be the first in that type of situation to receive some support on a national broadcast after destroying a couple of lockers.

About a month after the Clark incident took place, Oakmont notified its members that the former U.S. Open winner would no longer be permitted on club property. The letter sent to members did lay out requirements that Clark could complete to get back into the good graces of the club:

"Several of you have inquired about the situation involving Wyndham Clark and the steps being taken in response to his recent behavior," the letter began. "Following multiple discussions with the USGA and the OCC Board, a decision has been made that Mr. Clark will no longer be permitted on OCC property. This decision will remain in effect unless formally reconsidered and approved by the Board."

"Reinstatement would be contingent upon Mr. Clark fulfilling a number of specific conditions, including full repayment for damages, a meaningful contribution to a charity of the Board’s choosing, and the successful completion of counseling and/or anger management sessions. Thank you for your understanding and continued support."

With the letter specifically noting that Clark must pay for damages, it insinuates that the 31-year-old has yet to cut a check to the club, at least as of when the letter was written.