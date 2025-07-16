Wyndham Clark Barred From U.S. Open Course After Bashing Lockers Inside Clubhouse

The former U.S. Open winner is now barred from a U.S. Open course.

Wyndham Clark is no longer welcome at Oakmont Country Club.

The 2023 U.S. Open champion missed the cut at this year's edition of the tournament held at the prestigious Pennsylvania golf course and took out his frustrations on a few lockers inside the clubhouse.

While the incident at Oakmont took place over a month ago, the club notified its members this week in a letter that Clark will no longer be permitted on club property.

The letter, a copy of which was shared to us by a source, does lay out requirements that Clark can complete in order to get back into the good graces of the club:

"Several of you have inquired about the situation involving Wyndham Clark and the steps being taken in response to his recent behavior," the letter began. "Following multiple discussions with the USGA and the OCC Board, a decision has been made that Mr. Clark will no longer be permitted on OCC property. This decision will remain in effect unless formally reconsidered and approved by the Board."

"Reinstatement would be contingent upon Mr. Clark fulfilling a number of specific conditions, including full repayment for damages, a meaningful contribution to a charity of the Board’s choosing, and the successful completion of counseling and/or anger management sessions. Thank you for your understanding and continued support."

With the letter specifically noting that Clark must pay for damages, it insinuates that the 31-year-old has yet to cut a check to the club, at least as of when the letter was written and sent to the Oakmont membership.

Clark also went viral during the PGA Championship after smashing a T-Mobile sign surrounding a teebox at Quail Hollow before later apologizing for his actions. Ironically, Clark is sponsored by T-Mobile and has worn a hat with the company's logo on it throughout the year.