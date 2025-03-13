NBA Rookie Stephon Castle Gets Pranked By Teammates In Cruel Fashion

The San Antonio Spurs' 126-116 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday may have marked their 54th game of the season, but it's better late than never when it comes to pranking a rookie on the roster.

Stephon Castle, the fourth overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, scored eight points and snagged two rebounds in San Antonio's win over the Mavs. When he walked out of the arena and into the parking garage, he discovered that his Toyota Supra was missing its wheels.

Teammate Devin Vassell posted a video to his Instagram story showing Castle walking over to the car only to find it sitting on the pavement on its brake pads.

Putting the car on cinder blocks would have been the cherry on top, but it's still a hilarious prank by the Spurs.

Cleveland Cavaliers rookie Jaylon Tyson was pranked by his teammates the day before, but he found his car filled with popcorn. Cleaning out millions of pieces of popcorn out of your car is objectively worse than just having your tires thrown back on.

Castle participated in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest earlier in the year, which was won by Mac McClung yet again.

The former UConn Huskie had a very strong January, having been named Western Conference Rookie of the Year for the month. Castle is averaging just over 13 points per contest while seeing 25 minutes of action per game as a rookie.

The Spurs are in a unique and rather unfortunate spot with head coach Gregg Popovich sidelined after reportedly suffering a mild stroke in November 2024. San Antonio also lost big man Victor Wembanyama for the remainder of the season in February after it was revealed the Frenchman had deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder.