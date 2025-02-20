Victor Wembanyama Set To Miss Remainder Of Regular Season After Blood Clot Found

The San Antonio Spurs have announced that they will be without Victor Wembanyama for the remainder of the regular season after the Frenchman was diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder.

In a statement, the Spurs shared that Wemby's condition was discovered when he returned to San Antonio following the All-Star break. Wembanyama played a total of 13 minutes during the All-Star Game format.

Deep vein thrombosis refers to a blood clot in a vein located deep in the body.

The 21-year-old Wembanyama earned NBA Rookie of the Year honors a season ago and was well on his way to being named the league's Defensive Player of the Year this season as he was the heavy favorite heading into the All-Star break.

As news broke of Wemby's season-ending injury, sportsbooks have halted all betting on the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year award.

The Spurs, 23-29, were already very much on the outside looking in when it came to earning a spot in the postseason out of the Western Conference, and now with Wembanyama sidelined, it's safe to assume San Antonio will essentially pack it in for the second-half of the campaign.

Wembanyama is averaging 24.3 points per game this season, the 17th-best mark in the league, while leading all of the NBA in blocks per game with 3.8 per night. Nobody else in the league is averaging more than three blocks per contest this season.