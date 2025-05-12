Was the NBA Draft Lottery Rigged? Fans and Social Media Erupt

The NBA Draft is rigged — or so says the buzz dominating social media now that the Dallas Mavericks have secured the No. 1 pick and the keys to Cooper Flagg, the projected generational talent.

For much of the 2024-25 season, fans and pundits hammered the Mavericks’ front office, questioning why GM Nico Harrison would even entertain trading Luka Doncic to the Lakers for scraps.

The Mavericks, who finished with a 39-43 record before a play-in tournament exit, seemed poised for a small bid at the top prize of the draft … but with no real statistical shot. That is, until they got it.

After Monday’s NBA Draft Lottery, doubting the "conspiracies" feels harder.

With less than a 2% chance of landing the No. 1 pick, the Mavericks defied the odds.

Did the Mavs strike a backroom deal with Adam Silver, knowing they’d land Flagg with the top pick?

Flagg, who averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks as a Duke freshman, is now the prize for Dallas.

Players, commentators, and fans flooded social media, claiming the lottery was fixed in Dallas’ favor, with Doncic as the sacrificial lamb and Harrison the scapegoat for a trade that perhaps wasn’t his idea. Even LeBron James nodded to the conspiracy theories surrounding the top pick, which ultimately benefited his team most.

