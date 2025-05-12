‘Rigged’ Trending On X After Dallas Mavericks Shockingly Win NBA Draft Lottery For Cooper Flagg

NBA teams hold their breath on nights like this … hell, some even tanking entire seasons to secure the top NBA Draft pick. The odds were up in the air, and only one team would get ‘lucky’ to nab the first-overall spot.

With consensus generational player and Duke star Cooper Flagg dangled before teams as the potential No. 1 overall pick, several miserable franchises were hoping to be picked ... so who won the Flagg sweepstakes?

Here were the odds for the top pick:

Utah Jazz: 14.0%

Washington Wizards: 14.0%

Charlotte Hornets: 14.0%

New Orleans Pelicans: 12.5%

Philadelphia 76ers: 10.5%

Brooklyn Nets: 9.0%

Toronto Raptors: 7.5%

San Antonio Spurs: 6.0%

Houston Rockets (via Phoenix Suns): 3.8%

Portland Trail Blazers: 3.6%

Dallas Mavericks: 1.8%

And the winner was …

The Dallas Mavericks?!

Holy smokes … a miracle fell on Dallas' lap.

With a 1.8 percent chance of landing the pick, Dallas won the lottery for the first pick … for the first time ever in Mavs history, and arguably at the franchise's lowest point.

Coming off the infamous Luka Doncic trade, Dallas' front office seemed deep in the sh*tter.

The Mavericks have been pulled out of basketball hell and are now pumped with optimism.

But one question presses every NBA fan at the moment … was this collusion?

After all, NBA fans have been clamoring since the Luka trade that the Mavs did the league a solid by shipping Doncic to Los Angeles to give the Lakers a much-needed spark.

All that only to land a great rebuild player in Flagg, with a 1% chance of doing it?

Something smells fishy in the Big D.

The draft will take place in New York at Barclays Center this year from June 25-26.

Here's the official order announced for the top 14 of the 2025 draft:

1. Dallas Mavericks (?!!!)

2. San Antonio Spurs

3. Philadelphia 76ers

4. Charlotte Hornets

5. Utah Jazz

6. Washington Wizards

7. New Orleans Pelicans

8. Brooklyn Nets

9. Toronto Raptors

10. Houston Rockets

11. Portland Trail Blazers

12. Chicago Bulls

13. Atlanta Hawks

14. San Antonio Spurs

